Liberal Reporter to Media Establishment: Saying Hunter's Emails Were 'Hacked' Doesn't Make It So

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 1:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Hunter Biden forgot to pick up his Macbook Pro which contained very sensitive emails about the Biden family business deals, which are all dirty. It shows at the very least that Joe Biden knew about Hunter’s business deals, despite previous denials. Joe was introduced to executives of Burisma via Hunter. This company expected Hunter to use his connections to keep the company, which was under investigation, out of troubled legal waters. That happened. Joe Biden fired the prosecutor looking into Burisma after threats of withholding aid. Burisma put Hunter on their board at a $50k/month salary and got their money’s worth. 

Hunter dropped this computer off for repairs in Delaware in April of 2019 and never picked it up. The owner copied the hard drive, gave one duplicate to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, and turned the device over to the FBI. There was no hack. It was just an idiot son and forgetting to pick up a laptop that has a lot of dirty laundry in it. Still, that’s the line. This is also a Russian misinformation campaign. It’s hilarious. There’s no evidence of that. The Biden camp has yet to say that any of the emails that were reported on by The New York Post were fake. Roving liberal reporter Michael Tracey ripped into the media establishment again for peddling this claim. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe delivered a kill shot to that narrative today, which Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, tried to push back on. Tracey added that if you think Schiff is credible on anything relating to Russia, “you immediately need to check into the nearest mental institution.” He's been on a tear again lately. I mean, Facebook and Twitter did try to censor the story. 

“What's funny is that claims of ‘disinformation’ nowadays are usually themselves ‘disinformation.’ An interesting and effective propagandistic inversion -- which is easy enough to pull off when most of the media class does nothing but regurgitate evidence-free assertions,” he added.

He also noted that “the Biden campaign and Hunter's reps haven't even claimed that there was any ‘hack’ involved in the dissemination of these materials! Saying the word ‘hack’ over and over, and trying to conjure up bad memories of 2016, doesn't magically make it so.”

He’s a worthy follow for someone on the Left who hasn’t succumbed to Trump derangement syndrome. He calls both sides out—but when it comes to the media, Russia, and Trump, Tracey is a good read to get the other side. 

Most Popular