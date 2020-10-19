Liberal Reporter to Media Establishment: Saying Hunter's Emails Were 'Hacked' Doesn't Make It So

Hunter Biden forgot to pick up his Macbook Pro which contained very sensitive emails about the Biden family business deals, which are all dirty. It shows at the very least that Joe Biden knew about Hunter’s business deals, despite previous denials. Joe was introduced to executives of Burisma via Hunter. This company expected Hunter to use his connections to keep the company, which was under investigation, out of troubled legal waters. That happened. Joe Biden fired the prosecutor looking into Burisma after threats of withholding aid. Burisma put Hunter on their board at a $50k/month salary and got their money’s worth.

Hunter dropped this computer off for repairs in Delaware in April of 2019 and never picked it up. The owner copied the hard drive, gave one duplicate to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, and turned the device over to the FBI. There was no hack. It was just an idiot son and forgetting to pick up a laptop that has a lot of dirty laundry in it. Still, that’s the line. This is also a Russian misinformation campaign. It’s hilarious. There’s no evidence of that. The Biden camp has yet to say that any of the emails that were reported on by The New York Post were fake. Roving liberal reporter Michael Tracey ripped into the media establishment again for peddling this claim. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe delivered a kill shot to that narrative today, which Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, tried to push back on. Tracey added that if you think Schiff is credible on anything relating to Russia, “you immediately need to check into the nearest mental institution.” He's been on a tear again lately. I mean, Facebook and Twitter did try to censor the story.

I don’t know if Ratcliffe is credible on this issue, but if you still think Adam Schiff is remotely credible on anything involving Russia, you immediately need to check into the nearest mental institution https://t.co/kI6sorb384 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 19, 2020

The "But [his/her] Emails" slogan seems like it's more designed to boost the sense of smug self-satisfaction possessed by the pro-smug corners of the media than to actually do anything like real journalistic inquiry of a guy who may soon become Presidenthttps://t.co/XcaLEQYCkq — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 19, 2020

It's hard to fathom how hopelessly delusional you'd have to be in order to believe this https://t.co/YDIb2jzmma — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 19, 2020

One thing that's so insidious about elite-driven "disinformation" hysteria is that it targets ordinary citizens. If you merely share a link online, you can be denounced as aiding a foreign infiltration plot. And there could be all kinds of social, professional consequences. Sick — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 18, 2020

US media has spent four years flamboyantly blaming itself for allegedly aiding a campaign of "Russian interference" to install an illegitimate "fascist" in the White House. Every decision now is primarily geared toward preventing a repeat of that outcomehttps://t.co/xNLFWsyCC8 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 18, 2020

What's funny is that claims of "disinformation" nowadays are usually themselves "disinformation." An interesting and effective propagandistic inversion -- which is easy enough to pull off when most of the media class does nothing but regurgitate evidence-free assertions — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 18, 2020

You don’t even have to think the Hunter Biden materials constitute some kind of earth-shattering story to be absolutely repulsed at the authoritarian propaganda offensive being waged to discredit them -- primarily by journalists who behave like compliant little trained robots — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 17, 2020

It's a testament to how propagandized and psychologically-trained so much of the US political/media class is that they all began screaming in unison about "Russian disinformation" like this. Their drone-like herd behavior is almost a bigger story than the "hacked" material itself — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 17, 2020

It's not even clear that "Russia" would necessarily favor Trump in this election. Trump's policy stance toward Russia (contradicting his rhetoric) has been extremely belligerent. START treaty negotiations just fell through. This is all just paranoid partisan speculation, as usual — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 17, 2020

Again, the Biden campaign and Hunter's reps haven't even claimed that there was any "hack" involved in the dissemination of these materials! Saying the word "hack" over and over, and trying to conjure up bad memories of 2016, doesn't magically make it sohttps://t.co/pNzQa1FadJ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 17, 2020

He’s a worthy follow for someone on the Left who hasn’t succumbed to Trump derangement syndrome. He calls both sides out—but when it comes to the media, Russia, and Trump, Tracey is a good read to get the other side.