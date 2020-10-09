Trump Calls into Rush Limbaugh's Show, Issues Direct Threat to Iran: You Better Not F**k with Us

President Donald Trump is still at the White House recovering from his COVID infection. He can’t go outside and campaign just yet, so why not do so over the phone by calling into Rush Limbaugh's radio show, which has anywhere from 10-15 million listeners daily? The ratings were probably spectacular. Trump spoke with Rush for two hours today, where he railed against the liberal media, Democrats, and their fetishization of the 25th Amendment ever since he tested positive for coronavirus. Yet, he also spoke about Iran and their state-sponsored terror activities, where he issued a simple warning: don’t f**k with us (via Politico):

President Trump on Iran:



“If you f*ck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.”pic.twitter.com/dZJ1J5sZDc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 9, 2020

President Donald Trump had some choice words for Iran Friday, warning the Islamic Republic: "If you f--- around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before." Trump dropped the F-bomb on conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh's live radio show while discussing Iranian support for U.S.-designated terrorist groups. While the word was censored on the slightly delayed radio broadcast, footage of Limbaugh in the studio kept the language intact. The FCC prohibits profanity during daylight hours when "there is a reasonable risk that children may be in the audience." During his interview, Trump praised himself for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal brokered under the Obama administration, saying the economic pressure that has since been placed on the country has hindered support for terrorist organizations such as Hamas "and all these other groups that cause the problem." "You don't see the terror the way you used to see the terror," Trump said.

First of all, cry more, Politico. Seriously, the f-bomb is the headline for your story? As if you’ve never heard that before. It’s used almost 900 million times daily in the Washington-area alone. Also, no kids are listening to Rush Limbaugh. Technically, when Rush is on air, they should be in school. Lastly, this is why we love Trump. He’s not polished. He’s unfiltered. You get what you pay for—and that’s okay. Also, I couldn’t agree more regarding Iran. Hell, we turned their top terrorist, Qasam Soleimani, into an ashtray that was supposed to start World War III, which never happened. So, yeah—he also has shown some teeth with issuing this threat to the world’s biggest terror hub.