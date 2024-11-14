Blinken: Before Trump Takes Office, 'Every Dollar We Have at Our Disposal Will Be Pushed to..."

The Biden White House can do nothing to ‘Trump-proof’ their policies before January 20. Like with Obama’s exit after the 2016 election, Democrats will figure out that most of what Biden did was regulatory. Almost all of it will be nixed when President-elect Donald J. Trump takes office. It’s quite the gut punch to a knowingly false narrative that Joe Biden’s presidency was an elite accomplishment. You remember that Biden line: ‘I’ve done more than any other president in history.’ I think Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln would disagree strongly.

With nothing they can save, they’re going hardcore on the one item left at their disposal: The Ukraine War.

ABC: The White House "is very realistic about what little they can actually do to 'Trump-proof' their policies."



"They are going to be surging as much aide to Ukraine that they can."



Every dollar that can be mustered will be sent to the Ukrainians, per Secretary of State Anonty Blinken, and this will continue until Trump is inaugurated. Once again, it shows Democrats have learned nothing as to why they suffered a blowout loss in this election.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces "every dollar we have at our disposal will be pushed [to Ukraine] between now and January 20th" when Trump takes office.



