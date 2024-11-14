Pocahontas Way Off Reservation on Hegseth Attack
UR Investigating After 'Wanted' Posters Featuring Jewish Faculty, Staff Plastered Around C...
Connecticut Teacher Resigns After Video of Her Threatening to Kill Trump Voters Goes...
Feds Raid Home of Polymarket CEO After Betting Site Predicted Trump Win
VIP
After Trump Win, Owner of LA Times Makes Major Change at the Paper
Israel Reportedly Planning Foreign Policy 'Gift' for Trump
Egregious: A Wisconsin School District Received Over $1 Million to Promote Woke Initiative...
Revealed: How Bob Casey and His Lawyers Are Trying to Steal an Election...
VIP
Hundreds of Explicit Books Have Been Expunged From Schools in This State
George Clooney Whines About Being Used As a 'Scapegoat' Following Harris' Loss
'God-tier Kind of Trolling': John Fetterman Shares His Thoughts on Trump’s Cabinet Picks
This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and...
There's Been an Update About 'Peanut the Squirrel'
FEMA Director to Be Brutally Grilled in Back-to-Back House Hearings
Tipsheet

Blinken: Before Trump Takes Office, 'Every Dollar We Have at Our Disposal Will Be Pushed to..."

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 14, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Biden White House can do nothing to ‘Trump-proof’ their policies before January 20. Like with Obama’s exit after the 2016 election, Democrats will figure out that most of what Biden did was regulatory. Almost all of it will be nixed when President-elect Donald J. Trump takes office. It’s quite the gut punch to a knowingly false narrative that Joe Biden’s presidency was an elite accomplishment. You remember that Biden line: ‘I’ve done more than any other president in history.’ I think Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln would disagree strongly.

Advertisement

 With nothing they can save, they’re going hardcore on the one item left at their disposal: The Ukraine War.

Every dollar that can be mustered will be sent to the Ukrainians, per Secretary of State Anonty Blinken, and this will continue until Trump is inaugurated. Once again, it shows Democrats have learned nothing as to why they suffered a blowout loss in this election. 

Recommended

This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and Incredible for JD Vance Guy Benson
Advertisement
Tags: UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and Incredible for JD Vance Guy Benson
Connecticut Teacher Resigns After Video of Her Threatening to Kill Trump Voters Goes Viral Leah Barkoukis
The 'Bonkers' Plan to Set Up Matt Gaetz As Attorney General Matt Vespa
Revealed: How Bob Casey and His Lawyers Are Trying to Steal an Election He's Lost Guy Benson
Trump's Magnificent Beginning Ann Coulter
Trump Must Make America the 80s Again Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and Incredible for JD Vance Guy Benson
Advertisement