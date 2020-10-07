Nothing to See Here...Just a NJ Mail Carrier Arrested for Trashing Ballots

Well, look what we have here, folks. It’s funny how Democrats and the liberal media have sprinted to alter course regarding mail-in ballots. For weeks, they peddled endlessly that because of COVID—everyone should vote by mail. Yeah, even Dr. Anthony Fauci said in-person voting was safe, sorry. If you can vote in-person, you should do it because this whole scheme has had hit after hit regarding security. We have mailboxes being broken into now, plus ballots being trashed. Some are being left on the ground. Multiple states have zero experience counting hordes of mailed in ballots. New York’s primaries were a nightmare.

In some states, like Pennsylvania, they’re no longer rejecting ballots whose voter signatures do not match. Democrats are doing everything they can to steal the race. Period. And now, we have a mail carrier in New Jersey who was busted for, you guessed it—trashing ballots (via The Hill):

Was wondering where mine was... https://t.co/RggFPSz2k0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 7, 2020

A Postal Service mail carrier in New Jersey was arrested Wednesday for allegedly discarding mail, including 99 general election ballots. Nicholas Beauchene was charged with one count of delay, secretion or detention of mail and one count of obstruction of mail. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the delay charge, and up to six months in prison and a $6,000 fine for obstruction. The discarded ballots were addressed to residents of West Orange, N.J., U.S. Attorney Craig Carpentino said. According to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, approximately 1,875 pieces of mail were recovered from dumpsters in North Arlington and West Orange between Oct. 2 and Oct. 5. They were slated for delivery in Orange and West Orange. Prosecutors allege that Beauchene was the only mail carrier assigned to deliver to those addresses. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Newark federal court.

On top of this, there’s a significant number of ballots being rejected as we speak. Also, the Postal Service has been clear that they cannot guarantee that everyone’s ballot will be delivered in time to be counted by officials. This scheme was stupid to begin with, and it birthed a conspiracy theory that makes QAnon look sane. How long did we hear about how Trump is planning to destroy the USPS? It got no pushback. In Paterson, New Jersey, 20 percent of the mailed in ballots for their municipal election were trashed over fraud concerns. It prompted a judge to invalidate the entire election. Voter fraud is real. It happens. And on a national scale, no doubt Democrats would try and steal this race.