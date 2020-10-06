Joe Biden: We're Able to Stay in Our Bunkers During COVID Because Black Women Re-stock Grocery Shelves

The history is long here, folks. Joe Biden said that 7-Elevens were dominated by those with Indian accents. Barack Obama was the first articulate black man to run for president. This election cycle, he told blacks who are unsure about voting for him that they aren’t really black, said you can’t blame China for COVID because all Asians look alike, and said that George Floyd’s death has had a bigger impact on the world than Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination.

Hoo boy he actually said it https://t.co/J9bqkPFHV9 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 11, 2020

To top it all off, he joked about getting shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of a recent officer-involved shooting where a black man was left paralyzed from the waist down. Yes, it sparked days of rioting as well.

And now, Joe says that we, as a nation, see that the reason we can remain hunkered down at home is because…of those blacks who restock the shelves in grocery stores.

“The American public, the blinders have been taken off…They're saying, 'Jeez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.”

Imagine @realDonaldTrump, or any Republican said what Joe Biden just said here:



“The reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home [during the pandemic] is because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.”https://t.co/ri3GoxQ8sj — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 5, 2020

So in @JoeBiden’s head some Black lady in Delaware was stocking the grocery shelves so he could hide from the press and not campaign in his basement.



For 47 years he’s been openly saying bigoted things to & about Black people.



These aren’t gaffes...https://t.co/u4SFeadjJk — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) October 5, 2020

So for a second there we wanted to defend @JoeBiden thinking that maybe it so happens to be that at his local grocery store a black woman stocks the shelves.



But per @AaronBlake, Biden just believes that in general it is black women who stock grocery shelves.



Disgusting racism. https://t.co/6ELfaqxmxu — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 6, 2020

VP @JoeBiden: “The reason I was able to stay home during the pandemic is because Black women were able to keep the grocery shelves stocked.”https://t.co/Bm3IXCNfxs — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 5, 2020

"The blinders have been taken off" the American people, says Joe Biden. "They say, 'Geez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.'" pic.twitter.com/zYoa2Wn0ef — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 27, 2020

“They’ve seen, 'Geez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some black woman was able to stock the grocery shelf.’”@JoeBiden attributed people's ability to stay home to “some black woman” stocking grocery store shelves.https://t.co/ClNwDQmHlO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 6, 2020

So, only black women restock shelves, Joe? There isn’t a racial or ethnic group that Joe Biden hasn’t insulted. Period. Joe, you’re also a career politician. You’re a former vice president. Please, don’t act like you buy groceries anymore. You don’t. Besides this being just a completely idiotic and wrong statement, it once again circles back to Joe blundering his way with black voters. The sad thing is the dude is pandering, but setting himself on fire in the process.

Listen, black people, you ain’t black if you don’t support me, but also thank your mom for restocking the cereal shelves. That's Joe Biden for you.

And there have been other trip-ups as well:

Defending his inaction on criminal justice reform, Joe Biden falsely claimed "18,000 people got clemency" while he was Vice President.



Actually, 18,000 were *denied* clemency while he was Vice President. Oops! pic.twitter.com/iCQVKm1upQ — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2020

Why does Joe Biden plagiarize foreign politicians so much? pic.twitter.com/odRfmIDxIY — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2020

C'mon, man.