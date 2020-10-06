Joe Biden

Joe Biden: We're Able to Stay in Our Bunkers During COVID Because Black Women Re-stock Grocery Shelves

Posted: Oct 06, 2020 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The history is long here, folks. Joe Biden said that 7-Elevens were dominated by those with Indian accents. Barack Obama was the first articulate black man to run for president. This election cycle, he told blacks who are unsure about voting for him that they aren’t really black, said you can’t blame China for COVID because all Asians look alike, and said that George Floyd’s death has had a bigger impact on the world than Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination.

To top it all off, he joked about getting shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of a recent officer-involved shooting where a black man was left paralyzed from the waist down. Yes, it sparked days of rioting as well. 

And now, Joe says that we, as a nation, see that the reason we can remain hunkered down at home is because…of those blacks who restock the shelves in grocery stores. 

“The American public, the blinders have been taken off…They're saying, 'Jeez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.”

So, only black women restock shelves, Joe? There isn’t a racial or ethnic group that Joe Biden hasn’t insulted. Period. Joe, you’re also a career politician. You’re a former vice president. Please, don’t act like you buy groceries anymore. You don’t. Besides this being just a completely idiotic and wrong statement, it once again circles back to Joe blundering his way with black voters. The sad thing is the dude is pandering, but setting himself on fire in the process.

Listen, black people, you ain’t black if you don’t support me, but also thank your mom for restocking the cereal shelves. That's Joe Biden for you. 

And there have been other trip-ups as well:

C'mon, man. 

