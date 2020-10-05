'Disgusting': Joe Biden Tells His Tens of Followers About His Trump 'Death Blow' Fantasy

Joe Biden’s campaign said they would pull negative ads upon news that President Trump had tested positive for coronavirus and was being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center. I mean, they can, not because this was done out of the goodness in their hearts, but because their allies in the media can do all the attacking for them during this hiccup in the 2020 election cycle. Also, it’s not true that the Biden camp yanked all their negative ads (via Fox News):

President Trump's campaign blasted Joe Biden for continuing to air negative ads while the president is fighting COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. […] “Despite pledging to stop his negative advertising, nearly 100 negative Biden ads slandering the president and lying about his record have aired today while the president is at Walter Reed," Andrew Clark,Trump 2020 Campaignrapid response director, told Fox News on Saturday. "Meanwhile, Joe Biden has continued to attack the president in his speeches." Biden's campaign said it's not as easy as flipping a switch to pull down all negative ads nationwide across hundreds of TV stations. It may take a day or so for the ads to be fully removed from the rotation, but Biden is committed to doing so, the campaign added. Another issue is one of those ads running Saturday wasn't deemed negative by the Biden campaign, but rather factual.

Well, it didn’t stop there. Apparently, Joe Biden decided to elaborate to his tens of followers about Trump being delivered a “death blow” as he battles his infection. You know, maybe Joe misspoke, maybe he didn’t. The two men obviously do not have a lot of love for one another, but Sean Davis of the Federalist aptly noted that this little stump bit was “disgusting,” to say the least. The good news is that Trump won’t wither like Mitt Romney. He’ll fight back. His team is already on this—and they’ll deliver a nice counterpunch soon.

The self-proclaimed candidate of "civility" who lied about taking negative ads down ?? https://t.co/vdH9SqdJgh — Abigail Marone ???? (@abigailmarone) October 5, 2020

With President Trump at Walter Reed Medical Center, Joe Biden tells a crowd to fantasize about President Trump being delivered a "coup de grâce," or death blow. pic.twitter.com/6ZE55qs8sE — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2020

Definition of "Coup de grâce": a final blow or shot given to kill a wounded person or animal.



Joe Biden must apologize. https://t.co/MlJa3keGZf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 5, 2020

This is a knife fight, folks. It’s an election. There are no brownie points for ‘doing the right thing’ or ‘being the better person.’ There’s only winning this election. The final weeks of this campaign will be nasty. Be prepared to get into the gutter. Their side is always ready to do so. Our side…not so much. This must change as the Democrats become more radical and utterly insane.