Liberal Reactions to Trump and Melania’s COVID Diagnosis Shows There Is Only One Rule to Live by Now

As Katie wrote late last night, President Trump has been diagnosed with COVID. First Lady Melania Trump has also tested positive. This comes after Counselor to the President Hope Hicks tested positive last evening. The day has been brutal. It will be brutal for many more. We’re in the final stages of a highly contested presidential election, a Supreme Court fight, and now a COVID diagnosis from the most powerful man in the world. Mr. President and Madam First Lady, I wish you are speedy recovery, but now let me turn my fire onto the trash liberals who infest this great country.

Liberals are jumping for glee right now. Yes, some are sending well wishes, but it's people who, you know, mostly can't tweet how they really feel. Pete Buttigieg is a former 2020 Democratic candidate for president, he can't go with the "I hope you die" route. All these well-wishers on the Left don’t mean it. They’re snickering. They’re laughing. They’re hoping Trump dies. I wouldn’t expect anything less. These people hate us, and we should hate them with greater intensity. My hatred of the Left is what keeps me going every day. I’m sure you all could tell. If a liberal was drowning, I wouldn’t throw a life vest. I’d throw an anvil.

People have many opinions about politics. Some think public service is a means of doing good. It’s become a snake pit, however, and while our Founding Fathers were brilliant--our institutions are pretty much crap now. Damaged beyond repair? No. Of course not, but eight years of Barack Obama certainly chiseled away at their credibility. Have we forgotten that the Department of Justice was weaponized and spied on the presidential campaign of the rival political party?

Cortney wrote the initial reactions last night. I also found an avalanche of liberal schadenfreude.

CNN's Don Lemon openly gloats that Trump got the coronavirus despite having taken hydroxychloroquine.



Trump took it back in May, and it's not like a vaccine where you take it and might not need to take it again.



So much for facts. pic.twitter.com/m8vCDg2EyP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2020

More gloating from Don Lemon about President Trump getting COVID-19 and saying that Biden made the right move to almost never leave his home.



This guy is not serious.



It's detestable and evil. pic.twitter.com/UQ7fTd37BB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2020

I've been an atheist for nearly 40 years



but perhaps there is a Godhttps://t.co/jDjHgd5UlD — Prof Dynarski (@dynarski) October 2, 2020

I seriously thought the bleach in his veins would save him. pic.twitter.com/d9yk4SRdLN — Nomiki Konst (@NomikiKonst) October 2, 2020

Has Joe Biden been tested for #COVID19 after standing indoors with a confirmed covid patient who spent nearly two hours screaming at him? — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 2, 2020

Trump on February 26th: “You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”



Trump, 7 months and 210K dead Americans later on October 2nd: https://t.co/JdgXfzN42k — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) October 2, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine stand back and stand by — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 2, 2020

I mean, didn’t we already know she’s a terrible human being who didn’t give a crap? pic.twitter.com/dOzXGAoa6e — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) October 2, 2020

I don’t think he’s capable of sticking to a 14 day quarantine. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 2, 2020

If it infects Trump’s colon, then Lindsey Graham should probably quarantine too. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 2, 2020

I don't think his story is going to have a happy ending. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 2, 2020

Did someone try injecting him with bleach and warm weather? — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) October 2, 2020

Everything about what Donald Trump, his White House team and his campaign have done has been breathtakingly irresponsible. Everyone who has been around them is at risk, and that includes his rally fans, Republican pols, the media pool, the vice president ... everyone! My God... — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 2, 2020

Kinda wishing he wore that mask, huh? https://t.co/5xhV337rvn — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) October 2, 2020

So, @washingtonpost tweeted this 40 minutes after the president announced that he & Melania have coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/0Hf2XRjbtx — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 2, 2020

Joe Biden has thus far refused to denounce his supporters’ celebration of Trump’s diagnosis and has also refused to denounce his supporters who are gleefully saying they hope the President and First Lady both die. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 2, 2020

Again, let the Left be terrible. What is often missed in these incidents where liberals get their rocks off is that conservatives often think we get brownie points for being the “better man.” That’s crap, especially now. It’s an election year. We are where politics usually resides—in the gutter. It’s a knife fight. The one who inflicts the most damage and spills the most blood—figuratively speaking—wins.

So, yes, some of these reactions will be sick, I even found one in the thread above that some could argue is homophobic. Again, we have to focus on winning this election and getting Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. Show no mercy for you shall receive none.

That’s the only rule to live by now. Politics is war. The Left is just lusting to enact an agenda that snuffs us out, and their 100+ days of rioting should give insight into how far they are willing to go to achieve that aim. Don’t be the "better person." We never ever will get credit for being the better, principled party—ever. Have we learned nothing from 2012? When we get punched or have hate hurled at us, throw it right back.

The best part about this is that Trump and Melania will be fine. They dropped the COVID news EARLY this morning to keep these liberal journos awake. And whoever wins on November 3 will get the last laugh. This should only get you more motivated to vote on November 3. We own libs by winning. We own libs by bringing them to full froth. Fix those bayonets, kids. It’s about to get nasty. and I love it. More partisanship, more division, more conflict—it’s politics at its heart. It’s human nature. Deal with it or get out of the way.