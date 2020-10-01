Liberal Reporter Notes the Biggest Ally of White Supremacy…And It Isn’t Trump

Love him or hate him, Michael Tracey offers commentary that neither side is truly going to like, but it’s necessary, nonetheless. Progressives hate him because he shatters their fragile narratives about racism, Black Lives Matter, Russian collusion, and the overall Trump derangement that has engulfed the Democratic Party and the liberal media establishment. He’s not a conservative, so there you have it regarding what he says about the GOP. Still, to get an honest take from the other side, he’s worth a follow.

As of now, he seems to be angering the Left more with his pervasive attacks against the insanity that has engulfed his side of the aisle for almost four years. During the debate on Tuesday, he ripped the media for recycling the white supremacist nonsense again. First, he noted that he’s been on the ground to areas heavily impacted by leftist riots. There were no white supremacists.

“As someone who spent two months covering the aftermath of the most widespread riots in at least 50 years, this never-ending fixation with illusory organized ‘white supremacist’ groups couldn't be more absurd. It's 99% a media invention totally disconnected from reality,” he wrote.

As someone who spent two months covering the aftermath of the most widespread riots in at least 50 years, this never-ending fixation with illusory organized "white supremacist" groups couldn't be more absurd. It's 99% a media invention totally disconnected from reality — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 30, 2020

"Proud Boys" and similar groups would be marginal non-entities if the media didn't chronically exaggerate their influence to advance a fictitious narrative -- it's such a joke that they would even be mentioned in a presidential debate — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 30, 2020

It's fun when self-proclaimed leftists mindlessly regurgitate evidence-free FBI claims when it appears to support their delusional certainty that white supremacist militias are the biggest power centers in contemporary US society — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 1, 2020

The biggest ally of the small number of "white supremacists" who actually do exist is the hysterical profit-driven corporate media -- as well as activist dupes who march in lockstep -- which constantly pumps up these non-entities for clicks, ratings and cheap anti-Trump theatrics — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 1, 2020

Left-wing media activists can make fun of Tom Friedman all they want, but their comically apocalyptic conception of Trump is roughly the same as his. Bernie screams about the need for a Popular Front, AOC says literal fascism is on the ballot, etc. https://t.co/6Tmhy11GpB — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 1, 2020

NYT finally discovers the existence of nationwide insurrectionary anarchist networks, around four months late. But we're all supposed to be in a panic about dumpy guys who think Gavin McInnes is funny pic.twitter.com/Z5SWpts2Et — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 1, 2020

Manufacturing hysteria around "Proud Boys" and other joke right-wing groups is a standard left/liberal conformity-enforcing tactic. Instead of producing a rational argument against Trump (not difficult) they once again use emotional manipulation to stoke fake "fascism" fears — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 1, 2020

The media's total incuriosity about the ideological underpinnings of the most pervasive riots in half a century now creates a situation where pundits can say with a straight face that the most worrisome source of potential street unrest are joke organizations like "Proud Boys" — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 30, 2020

Trump has rejected the premise of "WILL YOU DISAVOW???" questions for five years because the questions are virtually always asked in bad faith. And the term "white supremacist" has been stretched beyond recognition, so who exactly would he be "condemning"https://t.co/rYa43pHxCd — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 30, 2020

That’s sure to trigger the liberal media, but Tracey added, “'Proud Boys’ and similar groups would be marginal non-entities if the media didn't chronically exaggerate their influence to advance a fictitious narrative.”

Well, of course, you can imagine the reactions to this from the lefties. Tracey has been one of main targets inside the ship for the legions of the ‘woke.' Yet, how long have we heard about white supremacist terrorism and how it's somehow an existential threat? Besides those who actively seek them out for interviews, I have yet to actually see a Proud Boy, a Nazi, or a Klan member. It’s the same thing the QAnon nonsense. These people don’t number in the millions. It is over-blown. And one of the worst pivots the liberal media has made in the past ten years on this stuff is trying to say that white supremacist terrorism is more deadly or troublesome than that from radical Islamic terror groups. The KKK is a bigger threat than ISIS or al-Qaeda? Yeah, sure, Jan.

Yet, his latest thread is sure to bring the left-wing clowns into full froth, where Tracey highlights the real allies of white supremacy: the liberal media [emphasis mine]:

“The biggest ally of the small number of ‘white supremacists’ who actually do exist is the hysterical profit-driven corporate media -- as well as activist dupes who march in lockstep -- which constantly pumps up these non-entities for clicks, ratings and cheap anti-Trump theatrics.”

Once again, Trump was asked to denounce white supremacy, as he has done many times now if people bothered to read the transcripts of the multiple pressers, scheduled and impromptu, that the president has held.

SUPERCUT: All the times Trump’s condemned racists/white nationalists as POTUS https://t.co/MW2rZvnkWH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

Yet, this is an ‘as expected’ response, right? It’s annoying. It’s irritating. But this is the Left in 2020. Everything is racist, everything is problematic, and tear down all the statues. It’s nuts. And the 'everything is racist' war cry is becoming one of the biggest punchlines in politics. It’s a joke, which is not too far removed from the clown show where all of this insanity is emanating from. The point source is not hard to find.