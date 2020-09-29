No Stamina? Joe Biden’s Break Requests Could Rehash Old Trump Attack Line

Okay, I know we should be expecting a somewhat functioning Joe Biden for tonight’s debate, but does this man have the stamina? It’s a 90-minute debate, and his team requested two breaks, one every 30 minutes, tonight. Why? Joe Biden has called a lid before 10 AM close to a dozen times in the past two weeks. You can’t run a country like this, Joe. And we all know this wasn’t over debate preparation; you admitted you hadn’t even started on September 23.

No matter what happens, barring a stroke on the debate stage, Biden will be declared the winner, and for now, we should expect him to not deliver a total applesauce brain performance, but this is a bit eyebrow-raising. It’s not like these are herculean parameters we have here, just two guys standing there, socially-distanced—and debating. And Joe Biden apparently needs a break. Also, what’s the deal with the earpiece inspection? Joe agreed to it and is now backing out?

It’s only an hour and a half meeting.



He can’t work for 90 mins without having two breaks?!



Americans don’t get that many work breaks. https://t.co/WfVW1UJClo — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 29, 2020

The Biden campaign requested two breaks (one every thirty minutes) during tonight’s program, which was denied by their Trump counterparts, in negotiations over the last several weeks. (3/3) — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020

BREAKING: Fox News reports that the Trump campaign requested that a third party inspect the ears of the two candidates for electronic devices and that the Biden campaign pushed for two breaks every thirty minutes during the debate pic.twitter.com/rVLWXZkZPg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2020

Biden is asking for a break every 30 minutes during tonight’s debate!



There are no breaks when you’re leader of the free world, Joe! https://t.co/2lMiKAHD7Q — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 29, 2020

Again, this all circles back to the 'all talk, no action' aspect of Trump’s 2016 campaign. This is the perfect venue to reload that attack because this is ridiculous. The earpiece thing is more entertaining, but the request for two breaks for a short debate. Only adds to the intrigue regarding Joe’s inability to get out and campaign, leaving his wife to do the heavy lifting on some days.

NEW: Joe Biden’s campaign agreed to an inspection for electronic ear pieces at tonight’s debate several days ago but are now declining, a source familiar tells me. — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) September 29, 2020

Joe Biden’s campaign agreed to an inspection for electronic ear pieces several days ago... but now they abruptly changed their mind.



Why? — Abigail Marone ???? (@abigailmarone) September 29, 2020

This shouldn't be a hard thing to agree to. Am i right? https://t.co/KPVv2zLseI — Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) September 29, 2020

You cannot build back better if you call it a day before 10 AM, Joe. You can’t run a country either. You can’t rebuild our supposed shattered relations abroad if you can’t get passed 10 AM. This is all talk, no action. Trump has created 10 million jobs in the past four months, which is roughly half of the jobs lost over COVID. We are building back better with Trump. We are on a V-shaped recovery. The man has secured peace in the Middle East, been nominated for three Nobel Peace Prizes, and has vaccines for this virus going at…warp speed. If you want the country rebuilt, vote for me to finish the job. Or you can vote for Joe who can’t get passed 10 AM or through this short 90-minute debate without two breaks.