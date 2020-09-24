Why Democrats Probably Stabbed Dianne Feinstein in the Back With This Politico Hit Piece?

Look, I’m not one to say ‘oh, gee, I sort of feel bad about a Democrat,’ but this story just shows how far Democrats will when someone, even their most senior members, strays from what the woke mob wants. This week’s victim is Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Destroying the legislative filibuster and packing the courts are now the current items on the menu with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Sen. Mitch McConnell says there will be a vote. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says there will not only will there be hearings, but he has to votes to get this nominee out of the committee—no problem. All the loose ends are tied. The GOP has more than 50 votes in support of filling the vacancy. The game is over. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) isn’t going to block the nominee. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), originally a ‘no’ vote, is now backtracking. We got the votes. We’re going to fill the seat. And there isn’t a damn thing Democrats can do about it. We won the 2016 election. We expanded our majority in the Senate in 2018. And Ruth didn’t retire during the Obama years. That’s how this all played out. Sorry, owned again, liberal America. And on top of filling this vacancy, there’s yet another solid reason for the GOP to turn out his November.

So, with that, it’s a bit puzzling as to why so many Democrats flocked to Politico to attack Feinstein, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee. This isn’t really going to be a fight. The Democrats are virtually powerless to stop the GOP from filling this vacancy, so what’s the deal. Well, if she’s against ending the legislative filibuster and packing the courts, I could see why this dropped. If not for the SCOTUS fight, it’s to remind progressives who to attack when re-election time comes. Also, maybe place pressure on her to change her tune IF Democrats retake the Senate in November. Either way, it’s pretty brutal, commenting on her supposed frail state, lack of mental acuity, and pretty much being portrayed as being a weak piece of trash in this SCOTUS fight (via Politico):

As the Senate prepares for yet another brutal Supreme Court nomination fight, one particularly sensitive issue is creating apprehension among Democrats: what to do with 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee. Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, is widely respected by senators in both parties, but she has noticeably slowed in recent years. Interviews with more than a dozen Democratic senators and aides show widespread concern over whether the California Democrat is capable of leading the aggressive effort Democrats need against whoever President Donald Trump picks to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Judiciary Committee is the critical battleground in the Supreme Court confirmation process. At stake, her own Democratic colleagues worry, is more than just whether the party can thwart Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in his rush to fill the seat. Some Democrats privately fear that Feinstein could mishandle the situation and hurt their chances of winning back the majority. Feinstein sometimes gets confused by reporters’ questions, or will offer different answers to the same question depending on where or when she’s asked. Her appearance is frail. And Feinstein's genteel demeanor, which seems like it belongs to a bygone Senate era, can lead to trouble with an increasingly hard-line Democratic base uninterested in collegiality or bipartisan platitudes. Just this week, Feinstein infuriated progressives after declaring her opposition to ending the Senate’s legislative filibuster — a top goal of party activists if Democrats win full control of the Congress and White House in November. Some on the left called on her to resign over the comments, although other Democratic moderates have expressed similar views. In a phone interview, Feinstein pushed back hard against suggestions she could no longer effectively serve as ranking member of the Judiciary panel or is incapable of handling the upcoming nomination fight. “I’m really surprised and taken aback by this. Because I try to be very careful and I’m puzzled by it,” Feinstein told POLITICO. “My attendance is good, I do the homework, I try to ask hard questions. I stand up for what I believe in.”

Oof. Talk about sticking the knife in the back and twisting. Yikes. Look, I’m no one to stop Democrats from eating each other, so please sew more discontent within the ranks as we fill this vacancy. We’re going to fill the seat before Election Day. Bet on it.