Supreme Court

Too Tired? Biden Called It a Day Before 10 AM Today...42 Days Before Election Day AND During a SCOTUS Fight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 4:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Too Tired? Biden Called It a Day Before 10 AM Today...42 Days Before Election Day AND During a SCOTUS Fight

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Joe Biden went back into the basement before 10 AM. No, I’m not kidding. He called a lid just before 9:30 AM. We’re 42 days away from Election Day. We have a super intense Supreme Court fight brewing. And Joe decided to retreat into his basement. Is he too tired? Did he need some Ensure? What is going on? This should be a moment he should seize. Granted, I’m glad he’s not—but for a candidate who really isn’t stoking enthusiasm from Democrats, this could be a way to gin up support. Both sides will be animated, but all he does is deliver a platitudinous speech in Philadelphia during an Eagles home game over the weekend. The point is no one watched it, Joe. 

All the senile old man did was plead with Senate Republicans to follow his word. Seriously? He knows this is an election year, right? And, of course, we don’t have to listen to you, Joe. Senate Republicans know this as well. Are you hiding because you’re tired, afraid of COVID, or worried that the Biden Rule will be rehashed again?

Anyways, as we enter the final stages of this campaign, one has to wonder what is Joe doing calling it a day before breakfast time is over. Does he have the stamina? Is he just saving his strength for the debate to come with Trump? I don’t know. He’s AWOL in Michigan, though his people say their invisible campaign is better than Hillary Clinton’s shoddy 2016 operation. 

Does Joe have the goods to win? By these actions, he’d rather take a nap. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'You Switched Positions': Media Finally Press Democrats for SCOTUS Flip-Flop Over Ruth Bader Ginsburg Vacancy
Matt Vespa
Schumer Just Blocked an Election Security Hearing to Boycott SCOTUS
Katie Pavlich
Biden: I Was Against Court Packing Earlier in This Campaign, But Now I Have No Comment
Guy Benson
Ellen Addresses Toxic Work Environment in First Monologue of New Season
Cortney O'Brien
Kim Klacik Takes to the Streets of Baltimore Again in Latest Hard Hitting Ad
Cortney O'Brien
Here's Why Democrats Attacking the Religion of a SCOTUS Nominee will Backfire Horribly
VIP
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular