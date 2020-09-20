Poll: Sorry, Democrats, Even Your Supporters Want SCOTUS Hearings on Ruth Bader Ginsburg Vacancy

Sorry, Democrats, the American people support Supreme Court nomination hearings for a 2020 vacancy. And right now, that’s over who will replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away Friday at the age of 87. Congressional Democrats are scrambling. Progressives are freaking out. All of liberal America is undergoing a total meltdown. Democrats are even threatening to pack the Court should the GOP go through with the nomination process. The problem is that even over 60 percent of Democrats support SCOTUS hearings on a vacancy (via Washington Examiner) [emphasis mine]:

A new poll conducted shortly before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed that an overwhelming majority of U.S. adults of all political stripes supported holding hearings for a nominee if a vacancy opened on the nation's highest bench. Marquette University released the survey results on Saturday that showed 67% of adults believed the Senate should hold a hearing if a vacancy occurred during 2020's race, with only 32% opposition — and similar strong numbers across Republicans, Democrats, and independents, who supported holding confirmation hearings at 68-31%, 63-37%, and 71-28% respectively. The poll was completed three days before the death of Ginsburg, the 87-year-old liberal icon who was nominated by President Bill Clinton and confirmed in 1993. Ginsburg earned praise from Democrats and Republicans upon news of her death. Ginsburg’s death in the middle of 2020's election drew comparisons to the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the 79-year-old conservative icon, Ronald Reagan appointee, and longtime Ginsburg friend, who died in February 2016 during the Democratic and Republican primaries.

You say Trump is breaking norms by...picking a nominee to fill a vacancy?—but your solution is for Dems to abolish the filibuster and pack the courts.... — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) September 19, 2020

Just so we’re clear. President Trump is moving forward to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court. This is not unprecedented. Democrats are responding by freaking out and wanting to pack the Court—which would be unprecedented and dangerous. In fact, history is on our side for filling this vacancy. Trump said that he wants to Senate Republicans to move on filling the vacancy “without delay.”