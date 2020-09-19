Total Panic: Liberals Rehash Old Plan to Save SCOTUS from Trump After Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

As Bronson wrote last night, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87. No doubt she left a lasting imprint on our history and that of the Supreme Court. Her close friendship with the late Justice Antonin Scalia was notable, as it showed that people with very differing opinions can indeed get along. In fact, the two were quite funny together. As the late Justice Scalia once said in an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes—and I’m paraphrasing here, I don’t attack people, I attack ideas. And some very good people have some very bad ideas. If you cannot separate the two, he offered words of wisdom: don’t become a judge.

Yet, with Ginsburg gone, the Left is panicking. A true conservative majority is emerging on the Supreme Court. Trump derangement has led this sad army of clowns to view both Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh as illegitimate…because that’s just how they feel. It’s truly a sight to behold—this derangement syndrome, which is marked by intense illiberal tantrums.

Ginsburg’s passing has brought many to see this as the only way to fix the Court. Liberals want to start packing it. you see, this isn’t about Ginsburg or her legacy. It’s not. This is about power. And when the Left feels like their losing it, which exposes their gross entitlement, then they will employ some of the worst measures to regain and consolidate it. It’s an old tale, but one that’s reared its ugly head again (via Vox):

Biden should tonight announce if Trump rushes through confirmation, Biden’s first act as president will be to expand Supreme Court — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 18, 2020

Again. You can’t do this, you can’t work this problem unless you’re starting by saying what you’ll do if Republicans push through a second corrupt Justice. (Gorsuch being the first.) Adding new members to the Court is the only viable solution. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 19, 2020

…if Democrats win both the presidency and the Congress, they can ensure that the GOP supermajority on the Supreme Court will be short-lived. They could pack the Court. The Constitution provides that there must be a Supreme Court, but it does not set the number of justices — that number is set by Congress. The Judiciary Act of 1789 originally established a six-justice Court, and this number vacillated considerably during the nation’s first century. The number of justices briefly grew to 10 during the Lincoln administration, before finally settling at nine under President Ulysses S. Grant. If Democrats control the White House and the Congress, in other words, they can pass a law adding additional seats to the Supreme Court. If Biden is president, he could then quickly fill those seats (with the consent of the Senate) and give the Court a Democratic majority. […] Trump’s two previous Supreme Court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, also share a dubious distinction. They are the only members of the Supreme Court in history to be nominated by a president who lost the popular vote and confirmed by a bloc of senators who represent less than half of the country. If Trump fills the Ginsburg seat, fully one-third of the Court will be controlled by judges with no democratic legitimacy. […] Democrats may also be able to use the threat of court-packing to convince four Republican senators to hold off on confirming a new justice. Even if Biden fills the Ginsburg seat, Republicans still control a majority of the Supreme Court. They have a lot to lose if Democrats successfully pack the Court. If Biden, congressional Democrats, and Democratic candidates for Congress all pledge that they will immediately pack the Court if they prevail in November, and if Republicans confirm a Ginsburg replacement, that threat might be enough to sway a few more Republican senators.

Yeah, there’s a lot to unload there, especially with the whole jab at the Electoral College and the grossly dishonest way of detailing representation in the Senate, but that’s liberalism for you. The best part is the last line of this piece which says if Democrats don’t threaten this, Trumpism will dominate the Court for decades. Yes, how dare we have a majority of jurists who correctly interpret the Constitution remain on the Court. Societies don’t change through courts. That’s one thing liberals don’t understand, but conservatives do. Liberals could very well fight for a woman’s right to an abortion through the legislature. There is nothing in the Constitution prohibiting any law that recognizes such a right and the equal protection clause was never meant to be used in the ways most liberals argue nowadays. Why doesn’t the Left go this route? I don’t know—maybe because baby-killing isn’t all that popular when you get down the messaging strategies.

Anyways, the total panic here is bound to get more intense and more insane as we come closer to Election Day. Oh, and you can bet that COVID panic porn is over.