It's Happening: Trump Tells GOP to Fill the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Vacancy 'Without Delay'

Last night, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87. The 2020 election just became more insane, though it’s no longer COVID-dominated. That virus ended last night. You’re not going to see much about masks and social distancing for the next few weeks. Liberal America had a meltdown. Yes, Ginsburg left an imprint on our history for sure. She has quite the legacy, but liberals were at full froth, peddling their plans to pack the Court in an effort to save us from Trumpism or something. It’s still all connected to Trump derangement syndrome. They can’t get over 2016, Trump put two justices on the Court, and because Trump picked them—they’re illegitimate or something. It’s silly season.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell only made liberals cry more when he said that there would be a Senate vote on a Supreme Court nominee should Trump bring forward a candidate. Well, today, President Trump gave the green light for the GOP to fill the vacancy as soon as possible. It’s happening (via Fox News):

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

President Trump on Saturday said Republicans have an "obligation" to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay." […] The president’s statement comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., just hours after Ginsburg’s passing, vowed that a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” “The Senate and the nation mourn the sudden passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life,” McConnell said in a statement. […] There are 44 days until Election Day. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday said Ginsburg's vacancy should not be filled until "we have a new president.”

History is on our side for filling the vacancy now. There’s precedent. Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and the late John Paul Stevens were all confirmed in less than 40 days. And right now, McConnell does have the votes to get this nominee through. At the same time, there’s no room for error. Sens. Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski are probably going to oppose a vote; Murkowski has already got the ball rolling on her end. There can be no further defections. Sen .Thom Tillis (R-NC), who is running for re-election and sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, signaled today that he’s for filling the RBG vacancy.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and others noted that given the chance of this election being litigated like crazy, and possibly making its way to the Supreme Court, there cannot be a situation where there’s a 4-4 tie.

Let’s see what happens.