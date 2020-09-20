Is Anyone Else Puzzled Over What Joe Biden Did the Day After Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Passing?

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. She was 87. Her legacy is cemented. Period. The Left is going bananas. The meltdowns are pervasive. The Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court in anticipation of a nomination fight to fill her vacancy. It’s going to happen. The top Senate Republicans have signaled their intention to hold committee and floor votes should a nominee be brought before them. President Donald Trump said that the Republican Arty should move “without delay” to fill the vacancy.

If he holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021.



It’s that simple. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) September 19, 2020

You’d think Joey would be out there giving speeches, as some have noted on social media. This fight will galvanize the GOP base. McConnell’s successful blocking of the Merrick Garland nomination and conservatives highlighting the SCOTUS aspect of the 2016 election helped pushed Trump over the top that year. Yet, Trump already had a jacked-up base. Biden has enthusiasm issues with Democrats and this SCOTUS issue could help him get a little life into the equation. Nope. He was too tired. His people called a lid…at 8:34 AM. Yeah, that's right. He decided to take the day off. I mean, not complaining, but this is odd, right?

Still blown away that the Biden team decided Joe was calling it a day at 8:30 AM. https://t.co/sXNOl7bmcN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 19, 2020

The Biden campaign has called a lid at 8:35am, per pool. So we won’t see Joe Biden today. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 19, 2020

There are seven weekends left to campaign before Election Day.



Tonight the President is holding a rally in the battleground state of North Carolina.



The Biden team called a lid at 8:34am, which means we won’t see the former Vice President for the rest of the day. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) September 19, 2020

Still can't get over how bizarre it is that Biden called an 8:30am lid the day after a progressive icon passes away. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

This is where the Democrat nominee goes out. Gives a speech on her legacy and the need to push forward etc. etc. etc..No nominee until after election etc.. Every network would carry it.



Instead...nothing. Again, bizarre. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

So like seriously, where was the Democrat nominee for President today? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2020

Seriously, what’s going on? I’m glad Biden decided to nap all day, but if I were a Democrat, you’d think you’ll be rushing to DC to meet supporters on the steps of the Supreme Court. Also, there should have been something from him today, a Supreme Court justice just passed away. For progressive voters, this should tell you all that you need to know about Joe. He’s no fighter. He’s weak. He’d rather stay in the basement. I mean, really—that’s how soon his day was called.

A valuable day was wasted for Democrats, but I’m not complaining.

H/T Twitchy