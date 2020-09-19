Why Democrats Will Be Spitting in the Face of Ruth Bader Ginsburg If They Execute Their Plot Against SCOTUS

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at the age of 87. If you thought Trump Derangement Syndrome was bad, and it always has been on the Left, it’s about to mutate into something worse than COVID. Oh yeah, that story is over. With RBG’s passing, the pandemic is no longer a story. It cannot be weaponized against Trump. The virus is over, once again exposing the liberal media for the clown show that is for the past four years. Ginsburg’s vacancy will be filled by Senate Republicans. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said there will be a committee vote should a nominee be brought forward. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there will be a vote. And President Trump today said that the GOP should move to fill the vacancy without delay. It has to be filled. There are many reasons, not least being that Trump won the 2016 election and has the power to do so, this election will be litigated to death. It could reach the Supreme Court. We cannot have a 4-4 tie situation.

????House Judiciary Chair @RepJerryNadler calls on senate ds to pack court https://t.co/wiG92o9aJL — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 19, 2020

So, liberals are rightfully freaking out. They want to pack the Court. They got the ball rolling on that last night during their meltdown. Bronson added that former Attorney General Eric Holder has endorsed the plan. Yet, Democrats and progressives should note that they would be spitting in the face of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg if they go through with this plot against the judiciary. Yes, ‘Notorious RBG’ was very much against court-packing. In fact, it never really was popular to begin with, even when Franklin Delano Roosevelt tried to do it during the New Deal. She detailed her reasoning in an interview with National Public Radio.

RBG: “Bad idea when [FDR] tried to pack the court… If anything would make the court appear partisan it'd be...one side saying, ‘When we’re in power we’re going to enlarge the number of judges so we'll have more ppl who will vote the way we want them to.’"pic.twitter.com/e3vj0Mzo0K — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 19, 2020

The late justice was often wrong in her legal opinions, but she wasn’t an idiot. She was brilliant, only being bad on the knee jerk stuff as noted by her best friend, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Ginsburg aptly noted that if we go down this route, the court will only get bigger and bigger with every passing administration, hoping to gain more power and installing more people who vote the way they want them to on a variety of matters. The late justice was very much for maintaining the impartial character of the institution. This would certainly pollute that aim. Yet, we all know the court is biased. The nomination process is biased, thanks to Joe Biden’s tenure on the Judiciary Committee. Still, that doesn’t mean that court-packing would be good. It would be a total disaster. And you know the types of communist jurists liberals would install should that happen. It’ll be a horror show.