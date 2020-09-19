Eric Holder: Democrats Must Pack the Supreme Court if Trump Fills Vacancy

The Democrats' true colors are showing through, for those who couldn't seem them clearly already. Former US Attorney General Eric Holder joined other Democrats on Saturday in calling on Joe Biden and Senate Democrats to pack the Supreme Court if they retake power in November. Holder said the conservative majority on the Supreme Court would be "illegitimate" if President Trump fullfills his Constitutional obligation to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"You would have a conservative majority on the court, an illegitimate conservative majority on the court, ruling on these matters that will affect the nation, you know, for generations to come," Holder lamented to MSNBC's Al Sharpton.

After lamenting about the nomination of Merrick Garland, who Obama futilely put forth during an election year when his party was out of power in the Senate, Holder said Democrats must rewrite the Constitution in order to pack the Supreme Court with liberals.

"If in fact they are successful in placing a justice on the court, I think what Democrats have to do, assuming that Biden is president and there is a Senate majority for the Democrats, we need to think about court reform. And at a minimum, as part of that reform package, I think additional justices need to placed on the Supreme Court."

This has been the plan all along, even before Ginsburg's death. Democrats can't wait to end the filibuster and rip up the Constitution so they can force their left-wing agenda on the American people. Anyone who reveres the country and the Constitution cannot let these people gain power.

Holder: If Republicans replace Ginsburg and create an "illegitimate majority," then "what Democrats have to do … at a minimum … additional justices need to be placed on the Supreme Court."

Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg opposed the idea of packing the Supreme Court.