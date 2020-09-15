ICYMI: White GWU Professor Who Faked Being Black Has Resigned

I mean, Rachel Dolezal scandals are just great. It’s not just highly entertaining. It makes a total mockery of liberal America. It shows how un-serious this whole movement is when it comes to these issues. Seriously, the ‘woke’ Left actually tolerates these imposters. For all their complaining about cultural appropriation, it seems they’re the only ones who do it. The recent case involves Jessica Krug, who finally admitted that for years she had been masquerading as a black woman even though she’s white. She decided to come forward before the Internet sleuths ratted her out, I guess. Krug was a professor at George Washington University. She’s now resigned that position (via NYT):

A George Washington University professor who was being investigated after a blog post published under her name said that she had misrepresented herself as a Black woman has resigned, the university said on Wednesday. The resignation of the professor, Jessica A. Krug, came days after the university said it was looking into an essay on Medium, posted under her name, in which the writer described a prolonged deception of assuming various Black identities even though she is white. “Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately,” M. Brian Blake, a provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, and Paul Wahlbeck, the dean of the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences, wrote in an email to the campus community. “Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week,” the email stated.

Oh, and now the publisher of one of Krug’s works is reportedly appalled by her behavior, stating that all proceeds from the book sales will go to supporting black and Latino students (via The Guardian):

Krug, a white Jewish woman from Kansas and professor focusing on imperialism, colonialism and African American history at George Washington University, admitted in a Medium post earlier this month that she had “assumed identities within a blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US-rooted blackness, then Caribbean-rooted Bronx blackness”. After the university cancelled classes taught by Krug, and her colleagues called on her to step down, Krug resigned from her position last week. Duke University Press published Krug’s book Fugitive Modernities, which explores the histories of “those fleeing expanding states and the violence of the transatlantic slave trade”, in December 2018. It was well received and shortlisted for the Harriet Tubman and the Frederick Douglass book prizes. But now her publisher, Gisela Fosado at DUP, has spoken out about what she called Krug’s “decades-long fraudulent and hurtful appropriation”, criticizing how the academic had “deployed gross racial stereotypes to build her fake identity, and the way that she coupled her lies with a self-righteous policing of racial politics within the black and Latinx circles that she intruded upon”.

Krug should be dragged, but she’ll survive. And get ready for her tell-all book about why she thought it was okay to culturally appropriate the black community. This circus is beyond Krug and Dolezal. And it’s never-ending.