Why The 'Woke' Left Is Furious at J.K. Rowling...Again

Harry Potter’s author J.K. Rowling will write whatever the hell she sees fit. She’s also earned the scorn from the ‘woke’ Left for doing so. Rowling is a hardcore liberal. In fact, she may be more to the left than that—she’s an Amnesty International alumna. One could argue that Rowling is indeed ‘woke,’ she just doesn’t fall in line with the left-wing ethos on transgender people. Shocker—she believes in science regarding gender. I mean she’s been put through the wringer by the ‘woke’ mob. As noted in VIP, they’ve have tried to hurl the killing curse at her for quite some time to no avail. She’s J.K. ‘freakin’ Rowling, and she’s not backing down. And now, the political correctness Nazis are going to have another meltdown over her new book, which allegedly contains a plot line some are calling transphobic (via LA Times):

J.K. Rowling has apparently created yet another horcrux — this time in the form of her new novel “Troubled Blood.” According to a review of the book published Sunday in The Telegraph, “Troubled Blood,” published under her alias Robert Galbraith, centers on the disappearance of a woman “thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer.” “One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress,” Jake Kerridge writes in his review. (“Transvestite” is an outdated term typically used to refer to men who sometimes wear women’s clothing — which is not the same as being transgender.) […] The Telegraph review led #RIPJKRowling to trend on Twitter — not because she is dead but because people are noting that the author is killing her own career with her views. Some have used the hashtag to recommend works by trans authors; others have used it to defend Rowling’s freedom to hold these views. The book appears to lean into problematic stereotypes portraying transgender people as villains, despite studies that show transgender people face high rates of harassment and violence…

Well, get some popcorn ready, folks. The tears from liberals over this betrayal from one of their supposed heroes are about to flow again. The irony of this is just too good. For how many years have liberals cited Harry Potter in their opposition to everything they hate, especially with regards to the Trump administration? And now…she’s canceled over one issue—and it’s not even a controversial opinion. It just shows how authoritarian the Left has become. Rowling is ‘woke.’ She’s a lefty, but one little disagreement has sent her into exile.