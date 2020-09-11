No Joke: Al Sharpton Actually Didn't Say Something Totally Idiotic About Law Enforcement

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the Rev. Al Sharpton didn’t say something totally idiotic. I’m not kidding. Yes, there’s the typical line from liberal on gun violence and gun manufacturers, but the overall message on policing was actually not all that insane given the history of Reverend Al. He pretty much tore the liberal elite a new one, saying that the defund the police war cry is only being hurled by “latte liberals” in the Hamptons. Can policing be different? Sure. But citing the spike in crime occurring in New York City, especially the spate of shootings over the Labor Day weekend, Sharpton noted that communities still need protection (via RCP):

"We need to reimagine how we do police, but when you are talking about areas inundated with guns, with serious problems, to take all policing off is something I think a latte liberal may go for as they sit around the Hamptons discussing this as some academic problem," he also said. "People living on the ground need proper policing."

Yeah, it may come as a shock to these “latte liberals,” but defunding the police is immensely unpopular. And do you know who really doesn’t want to see law enforcement defunded? Black communities. This is psycho talk from the far left, who are rapidly taking over the Democratic base. These are feisty, vocal, aggressive revolutionaries for sure. They also carry with them a lot of poison pills regarding policy. With the leftist violence and mobs engulfing our cities for weeks with no end in sight, it’s starting to impact the focus groups. It’s starting to drive independents away from Joe Biden and moving soft Trump voters to have a ‘come-to-Jesus’ moment and give Trump another four years in DC. Why? Well, because lawlessness isn’t popular either.