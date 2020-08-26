Not Enough Mugs for the Liberal Media's Tears That Poured Out During Night Two of GOP Convention

The liberal media had a meltdown last night. There are not enough mugs in the world to catch all of their tears. It was delicious. It’s the only gauge that matters concerning whether we’re doing anything right in owning these people and their corrupt agenda. If any person needs an uppercut the requires hospitalization, its these self-righteous and all-around bad people. And Donald Trump is just the man to deliver it. Night two of the Republican National Convention was outstanding. The production quality was great. It blew the Democratic National Convention away, with their third-rate videos and Zoom call format. Also, it’s good to see themes being shown about that this party is about, what it cherishes, and what it advocates, which pales in comparison to the “I’m upset and it’s Trump’s fault” b*tchfest that we saw last week.

We had a naturalization ceremony featuring the president. The story of Jon Ponder, a man who was caught in a life of crime, about to be given a serious sentence for armed robbery, but then said made a deal with God to do better if he was granted leniency at sentencing. He was granted such a reprieve miraculously, turned his life around, and was granted a full pardon by President Trump during the convention. It’s a story of second chances and redemption.

All three networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) bailed after Wolf swore them in, skipping over each of their bios, names, and Trump's remarks about the naturalization ceremony #GOPConvention https://t.co/eQDYsW5WSY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 26, 2020

Melania Trump capped off the night discussing her journey to America, voicing concern about the dark side of social media, hoping to bring attention to the ongoing opioid epidemic, and touting school choice. First Ladies always have their national priority action item. Laura Bush, tapping her roots as a librarian, to focus on literacy. Michelle Obama was focused on ‘Let’s Move’ to combat childhood obesity. Melania has her “Be Best” initiative to combat cyberbullying, but she also spoke a lot about addiction, seeking help, and getting the treatment too.

Yet, if you’d venture onto Twitter, specifically the hashtag “#TrumpChaos,” it was a window into another universe. It truly was something to behold. First, there was a meltdown that Melania, who delivered her RNC address in the Rose Garden, chopped down cherry trees and made the space look dead. Well, there were no cherry trees in the Rose Garden. Former New York Times reporter Kurt Eichenwald went on a vicious xenophobic tear, pretty much saying that Melania shouldn’t have touched the area because she wasn’t an American citizen for that long. And yes, they mocked her accent. Right, because mocking an indelibly American story of a Slovenian immigrant who became First Lady of the United States is a winning move, right? These people are clowns. And Melania’s story could only happen here.

so do all White House correspondents react this way to the First Lady speaking or just @BrianKarem? pic.twitter.com/JMM5gsvtsT — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 26, 2020

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

The use of the White House and much worse, the USMC as props in this farce is disgusting. Trump has desecrated his office, vandalized the Comstitution and politicized a new citizen swearing in. Chad Wolf is unfit and should never be confirmed. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 26, 2020

And you and your colleagues wouldn’t have been - which is how we got here. Enjoy it! https://t.co/CsMgBesaWe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

It clearly worked with you. https://t.co/aGSMh3JbPD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

REMINDER: MIKE PENCE IS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE. HE IS FULL OF SHIT. #TrumpChaos #COVID?19 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 26, 2020

Does anyone else find it sickening using immigrants as a voting prop at the same time that Trump has an inhumane policy separates them at the border and locks them, even children in cages. #TrumpChaos #RNC2020 — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 26, 2020

This is Trump’s entire quota of immigrants for the next ten years. #TrumpChaos #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/OgF4xMpy9t — Frank Whaley (@TheFrankWhaley) August 26, 2020

Trump who has promoted the Muslim Ban, caged immigrant kids, rescinded DACA, has told Congresswoman of color to go back home, asks why people from shithole countries come here, tried and failed to build a wall...is making a mockery of the citizenship ceremony. Vile. #RNC2020 — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 26, 2020

A pardon. A naturalization ceremony. A military honor guard. The marine band. A first lady's speech.



They are literally abusing every lever of executive power for political purposes tonight to promote Trump's #RNC2020.



Unprecedented blurring of the lines in modern politics. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 26, 2020

Swearing in 5 new citizens as the Trump administration guts legal immigration is a cruel joke. #RNC2020 https://t.co/WBd09k9tC8 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 26, 2020

Oh, and let’s not forget about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “unprecedented” address to the GOP convention from Israel. Listen, fake news press morons, we all remember the 2012 Democratic National Convention where scores of Obama cabinet members addressed the crowd.

Ah, here we go. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, September 5, 2012.https://t.co/RLvvYw0vlv pic.twitter.com/mGpQuownGt — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 26, 2020

And here’s Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, the same day. https://t.co/mbRSRNFcOm pic.twitter.com/iHnGxvBQhF — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 26, 2020

If you want to say cabinet secretaries shouldn’t speak at conventions, go ahead. You could try to change the law, but I think it would probably get struck down on First Amendment grounds. You can’t tell someone they can’t speak at all about politics because they have a gov job. pic.twitter.com/duS6lY4o9e — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 26, 2020

Leah and Reagan covered the fit these clowns threw over the naturalization process and Melania’s speech. MSNBC’s Joy Reid called it an abomination.

“Trump who has promoted the Muslim Ban, caged immigrant kids, rescinded DACA, has told Congresswoman of color to go back home, asks why people from shithole countries come here, tried and failed to build a wall...is making a mockery of the citizenship ceremony. Vile,” tweeted Wajahat Ali of The New York Times.

There was no Muslim ban, Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, wasn’t on the travel ban list for the millionth time, the cages were first built by Obama; the nations Trump described were s**tholes, and we are building the wall, albeit piecemeal. Whatever, no need to respond to this crowd; just pass the popcorn as you see how much Trump gets under their skin. Hillary Clinton will never be president.

That’s got to get their temperatures to rise.

Oh, and Ponder’s story was dismissed because apparently people who run non-profits, as Ponder does with Hope for Prisoners, Inc, aren’t supposed to endorse candidates. Yeah, and as many noted, people who run charities still and can endorse who they want to be president. Board members of the Clinton Foundation campaigned for Hillary in 2016. Again, you idiots, we have your receipts.

Tonight will be night three, where Vice President Mike Pence will formally address the convention. Expect more the same from these guys, the dishonest press.