We Forgot About Vermont's Phil Scott Who Might Be a Bigger GOP Traitor Than John Kasich

Is this because he’s worried about re-election? He shouldn’t. Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is one of the most popular governors in the country. What’s going on here? He recently said that he’s not pulling the lever for the leader of his party, President Donald J. Trump. Actually, it’s not all that surprising. Scott not only caved to the anti-gun crowd after the 2018 Parkland shooting in Florida, he also said that Trump abused his powers and supported the Democrat-led impeachment circus that distracted the nation from the incoming Wuhan coronavirus pandemic (via Newsweek):

Scott, a Republican, has been a vocal critic of Trump for years and said previously that he did not vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Associated Press. During a coronavirus news briefing in Vermont on Friday, one reporter asked Scott if he has decided which of the two presidential candidates he will support in the wake of the Democratic National Convention. […] Though Scott said he has decided against voting for the incumbent president, he said he is still unsure if he will support Trump's Democratic challenger. […] Earlier this year, Scott said that he believed Trump "shouldn't be in office," according to the Associated Press. Scott supported the Democrats' impeachment inquiry in 2019, which ended with the House of Representatives approving two articles of impeachment and the Senate acquitting the president of both. "I believe that the president abused his powers," Scott said when asked about the impeachment inquiry during a news conference in February. "I didn't vote for the president, and I don't believe that he should be in office."

What is it with northeastern/ New England Republicans? Look, Scott has to worry about re-election a lot sooner than most governors, as the Green Mountain State has gubernatorial elections every two years, but he could’ve taken that 60+ percent approval rating for a spin. Well, maybe not—it’s Vermont. Still, the media will harp on Scott’s defection to drum up this ongoing narrative that a lot of Republicans are leaving Trump despite near-universal praise from the party base. Sorry, but Scott, John Kasich, Christine Todd Whitman, and Meg Whitman are not the real faces of the party. They’re the weak, moderate loser brigade. No real Republican thinks it’s logical to vote for someone who is diametrically opposed to everything you stand for culturally and politically. You don’t advance conservatism or protect it by ushering in a wave of pro-baby-killing, pro-anarchy, pro-Antifa, pro-tax, pro-job killing, and anti-police Democrats into power. Talk about inviting the fox into the henhouse. These people are idiots and should be ignored. They’re now Democrats. They’re the enemy. And in Scott’s case, he’s been on that side of the river for quite some time.