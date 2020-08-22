In Just 72 Hours, Joe Biden Might Have Paved the Way for the Democratic Party to be Totally Screwed in 2020

You know there’s that saying with Joe Biden: just let him talk. The man has insulted virtually every ethnic and racial group in the country over his long career. The man has diarrhea of the mouth. He also backed a bill that threw millions of black Americans into jail. If there is one thing about locking people up, it’s that Biden is bound to make that a national policy regarding fighting the coronavirus. No jail time, but house arrest and nationwide mask mandates are coming. In an interview with ABC News’ David Muir which is set to air Sunday night, Biden might have just wrecked his 2020 hopes, and those for the rest of the Democratic Party. He’s for torching the economy via lockdowns if the scientists recommended it (via ABC News):

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.”



Joe Biden tells @DavidMuir in an exclusive interview that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended by scientists. https://t.co/2A9r07d7EC pic.twitter.com/e8yTrT9G56 — ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with ABC "World News Tonight" Anchor David Muir on Friday that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended to him by scientists. “I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists,” Biden told Muir Friday, alongside his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., during their first joint interview since officially becoming the Democratic Party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees. Biden also criticized what he argued is the “fundamental flaw” of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, that the nation cannot begin to recover economically until the virus and public health emergency is under control.

Yeah, the same scientists who said that you can go out and riot in support of left-wing causes because such activity is one of moral urgency. The same experts who added that the virus will not spread in mass gatherings protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis back in May. You see liberal protests make you immune. It provides a shield or something. It’s not transmissible if you’re in a left-wing riot or demonstration. This is a joke. It was always a joke. It’s why there is no more credibility with lockdowns. Also, it didn’t work. It didn’t do anything other than torch the livelihoods of millions of Americans unnecessarily. And that’s the point Democrats wanted to make. That’s the damage they wanted to inflict in an election year, hence the arbitrary extension of these lockdowns passed by Democratic governors. The same group of clowns who forced nursing homes, housing the elderly and infirmed, to take in COVID-positive patients. You don’t need a medical degree to know that bringing in people infected with a virus in the same building as those who are most likely to die from any pathogen is a bad idea. This is where the most vulnerable Americans live, so it’s no shock that nearly half of the deaths from COVID in the US are traced to this policy passed by Democrats.

The Obama-Harris ticket is less than 96 hours old—and they may have given Republicans a lot of ammunition to use against Democrats as this election begins to ramp up. It may have screwed the party. Brad Todd, who co-wrote the book The Great Revolt about the populist surge in rural American that contributed greatly to Donald Trump’s upset 2016 win, said, “this is the biggest break of the year for Republicans in this campaign year.”

“Every House and Senate Democrat needs to be asked right now if they will back President Biden on shutting down the economy. Time for the Fourth Estate to do its job on holding them accountable,” he added.

As some on social media pushed back on Todd’s assumption, he noted that there is no one set of polling data that shows Joe’s ‘burn it all down’ approach to stopping COVID is popular.

Trump’s lower polling moments in the pandemic have been when he suggested a polar response. Non-liberal voters do not want a polar response - they want normalcy with precautions. Biden is giving the ultimate polar response here and it will sting. https://t.co/pil6UXST5x — Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) August 22, 2020

Libs believe all must be sacrificed for environment & public health. Giving up liberty/commerce for either is salvific; the central atonement narrative in their religion. And they believe we must always emulate Europe, preferably well after so we are reminded they are superior. https://t.co/L7BpbXdzTp — Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) August 22, 2020

2012 was about Romney - that’s why vast majority of Obama’s ads were about Romney. 2004 turned once Bush made it about Kerrey’s flops. Highly engaged electorates operate on binary choices between people. https://t.co/qvLsuWt6jG — Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) August 22, 2020

I have data on this. You are wrong. There’s not a majority in any swing state to “shut it down.” People want commerce - and school - to go on, with precautions. That’s a provable fact. Only the Left wants to “shut it down.” Joe has made a major mistake here - his biggest yet. https://t.co/SE6BZJumA1 — Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) August 22, 2020

Every House and Senate Democrat needs to be asked right now if they will back President Biden on shutting down the economy. Time for the Fourth Estate to do its job on holding them accountable. https://t.co/L7BpbXdzTp — Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) August 22, 2020

It is Friday night, but I have to stop everything and start writing ads against Democrats with “I would shut it down.” This is the biggest break of the year for Republicans in this campaign year. https://t.co/L7BpbXdzTp — Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) August 22, 2020

“There’s not a majority in any swing state to ‘shut it down.’ People want commerce - and school - to go on, with precautions,” Todd said. “That’s a provable fact. Only the Left wants to “shut it down.” Joe has made a major mistake here - his biggest yet.”

End your livelihood or economic prosperity. Order versus anarchy. The choice is quite clear in this cycle. Sorry, people who own small businesses who built them from the ground up are not going to take to kindly to ‘you need to restart, sport.’ There are a little over 5 million cases of COVID total in the US, with over 170,000 deaths, half of which attributed to the Democrats’ nursing home fiasco. The numbers don’t justify a lockdown. There’s also no credibility behind it with the Democrats’ endorsement of BLM, leftist violence, and mass gatherings to that effect. Swine flu infected over 60 million Americans under Obama-Biden and they depleted the federal stockpile of N-95 masks and didn’t replenish it.

Democrats in 2020 are saying ‘hey, you may be poorer, stricken with depression, thoughts of suicide, and members of your family might have started to abusing drugs during the lockdowns, but at least you didn’t get coronavirus’ is not a winning message.

‘Hey, your kids aren’t learning his year which will greatly impact their childhood developmental skills that will have far more serious and long-lasting impacts on their health than COVID could ever inflict, but at least you didn’t get coronavirus’ will not play well with voters either.

The Trump team is not stupid. They’ll weaponize this—and it should be used relentlessly against Democrats. They want to destroy the country. They have never been so explicitly clear about it.