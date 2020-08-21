Reports: Federal Buildings Evacuated in Portland Over Car Bomb Threat

Over at our sister site PJ Media, Tyler has a rather disturbing story about how leftist violence has escalated in cities, especially along the Left Coast. We have reports that federal buildings in Portland have been evacuated after a credible car bomb threat (via KATU):

Federal buildings in Portland are closed Friday citing a “threat of violence in the area.” The FBI of Oregon is investigating the credibility of a car bomb threat was made against federal offices in Portland. Two law enforcement officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. They said the threat was received Thursday and warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property. The Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in downtown Portland was closed, per the court’s website, as well as several other federal offices in the city. KATU also learned that two child development centers in Portland have been advised to close through Friday because they’re located inside federal buildings.

Of course, the FBI is looking into this threat, but whatever happened to the violence would subside once those evil federal agents, Trump’s secret police, left the city. Yeah, never cave to the left-wing mob—ever. This has been going on for weeks now. It’s no longer about George Floyd, who was the victim of an officer-involved fatality that set off this latest wave of Black Lives Matter and left-wing activism back in May. It’s not about Floyd, criminal justice, police brutality, or even racism. It’s about Marxist revolution. If we’re going to talk about race, let’s discuss how some of the worst acts of leftist violence are perpetrated by the whitest people imaginable, who have co-opted parts of the BLM movement to help mobilize other leftists against the government. Once again, the insufferable antics of white liberals are on display. This should have been stomped out weeks ago. Federal agents have an obligation to protect government property and enforce law and order. Put the mob down. Period.

Also, who else is shocked that the left-wing violence didn’t die down when the agents left? Anyone? Anyone?\

