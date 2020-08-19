What a Baby: Hillary's Reaction to James Comey's Tweet Means She *Still* Has Not Moved on From 2016

Okay, to be honest, these aren’t my two favorite people. In fact, they’re deplorable. It’s why they deserve each other. Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired in disgrace by President Donald Trump in May of 2017 is keeping his Twitter game going by posting a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt reading, “elect more women.” It’s pandering. It’s pathetic. It’s a total ‘hello, boomer’ moment. And of course, Hillary Clinton, the crybaby of 2016 who simply cannot move on from her whine tour, replied in the only way she knows how (via the Hill):

In a tweet, Clinton reacted with a GIF of herself sitting and looking bemused during an interview with actor Zach Galifianakis on his mock talk show, "Between Two Ferns." Clinton appeared on the show during her 2016 run for president, which ended in defeat to President Trump shortly after Comey made a controversial decision to reopen an investigation into her use of a private email server while working at the State Department. Critics of Comey's tenure as FBI director, including Clinton herself, have attributed her loss in part to his decision to reopen that investigation. The FBI ultimately declined to recommend that Clinton be criminally charged.

These are two people who just need to go away. Clinton needs to enjoy retirement and the millions of dollars she has amassed being a former first couple. And no one would be upset if Comey posted one last tweet of himself in a forest, and then just stayed there. As for Clinton’s beef with Comey over the zero-hour review of Huma Abedin’s laptop which may or may not have had new emails related to the FBI’s review of her unsecured and unauthorized server that she used while serving as out top diplomat, get over it. First, yes, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver thinks this October Surprise cost Clinton the election, but the American Association for Public Opinion Research said otherwise.

Two of the most insufferable people in politics interacting on Twitter. Pass the bourbon.