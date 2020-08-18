Joe Biden

Is This Real? Why Some Are Calling the DNC Outro Monday Night 'The Moment Trump Won Re-Election'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 6:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

This cannot be real. Did two hours of watching the Democratic National Convention cause me to lose my mind? President Trump was blamed by one woman for causing her father's death from COVID. Yeah, she used his dead body to score political points, I'm sure that's what he—a Trump supporter—would have really wanted. Bernie tried to get the progressive base excited for Joe; it wasn't convincing. And then we have the loser brigade, some no-name Republicans who are throwing their support behind Joe Biden. John Kasich is also doing that—forever cementing himself as the Benedict Arnold of the Republican Party. Well, at least for this cycle, he's decided to fill the role. 

But no, just as you thought this night of lunacy was over, there was this outro, which I missed, but everyone said was real. I, at first, didn't believe it, but lo and behold, the official account for the Democrats thanked Billy Porter and Stephen Stills for playing "For What It's Worth," a signature protest song from Still's Buffalo Springfield days.

Yeah, it didn't have the same effect, of course. Some were saying this was the moment Trump clinched re-election. I can't blame them. And when disgraced ex-FBI chief James Comey says it was "amazing," you know where this rendition lands.

I just can't believe someone signed off and said this was a good idea. Stills, you should have vetoed this with prejudice.

