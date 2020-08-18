Is This Real? Why Some Are Calling the DNC Outro Monday Night 'The Moment Trump Won Re-Election'

This cannot be real. Did two hours of watching the Democratic National Convention cause me to lose my mind? President Trump was blamed by one woman for causing her father's death from COVID. Yeah, she used his dead body to score political points, I'm sure that's what he—a Trump supporter—would have really wanted. Bernie tried to get the progressive base excited for Joe; it wasn't convincing. And then we have the loser brigade, some no-name Republicans who are throwing their support behind Joe Biden. John Kasich is also doing that—forever cementing himself as the Benedict Arnold of the Republican Party. Well, at least for this cycle, he's decided to fill the role.

The combination of Cuomo celebrating his “success” against Covid-19 in NY and exploiting this one Covid-19 death in AZ to score political points is one of the grossest displays I’ve seen at a convention. Crazy that some people don’t see that. https://t.co/53uErrEAJv — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 18, 2020

I’m sorry but this is absolutely bonkers and it is stunning that it was included. https://t.co/4TDXEc3yBR — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) August 18, 2020

Andrew Cuomo bragging about how he handled the coronavirus in New York is like the captain of the Titanic bragging he did a great job crossing the Atlantic Ocean. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 18, 2020

But no, just as you thought this night of lunacy was over, there was this outro, which I missed, but everyone said was real. I, at first, didn't believe it, but lo and behold, the official account for the Democrats thanked Billy Porter and Stephen Stills for playing "For What It's Worth," a signature protest song from Still's Buffalo Springfield days.

Yeah, it didn't have the same effect, of course. Some were saying this was the moment Trump clinched re-election. I can't blame them. And when disgraced ex-FBI chief James Comey says it was "amazing," you know where this rendition lands.

The DNC just took a hard left onto Electric Avenue pic.twitter.com/Upc53QnRiY — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) August 18, 2020

The moment Trump won re-election pic.twitter.com/nEuUp8F0zp — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) August 18, 2020

Billy Porter and Michelle Obama back-to-back were amazing. https://t.co/duCYEFViG8 — James Comey (@Comey) August 18, 2020

What boomer Marxists think is cool https://t.co/3p4SksO3k7 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 18, 2020

I just can't believe someone signed off and said this was a good idea. Stills, you should have vetoed this with prejudice.