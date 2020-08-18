st. louis

One Set of Republican National Convention Guests Is Sure to Trigger Left-Wingers Next Week

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 12:45 PM
Source: Screenshot via Twitter @xshularx

Remember the St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who was besieged by a Black Lives Matter mob and thwarted them by running out with their firearms? Some are calling them the Cul-de-sac commandos, with the famous picture of the husband wielding an AR-15 rifle to protect his property and possibly their lives. No, these weren’t peaceful protesters. It was a mob, who broke down the gate to the property and just waltzed onto their front yard. The McCloskeys were briefly charged by an overzealous prosecutor, Kim Gardner, with brandishing. They had their weapons seized by police. It was a blatant political prosecution, but Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt ended this circus when he intervened and dropped all the charges.

Now, these two are set to appear at the Republican National Convention next week. Talk about trolling, folks. You can bet there will be an uproar on lefty social media over this (via WaPo):

The St. Louis couple who became famous after wielding guns at protesters on their private street will be part of the largely digital Republican National Convention next week, Trump advisers said this week.

The couple — Patricia and Mark McCloskey — will appear on behalf of the president during the virtual weeklong event and express their support for him, the officials said.

A spokesman for the convention declined to comment on the appearance.

Other speakers are expected to include former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, and Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). The president is expected to speak from the White House, while Vice President Pence will speak from Fort McHenry in Maryland.

And yes, given how violent the Left has become, this couple acted accordingly when a group of agitators trespassed onto their property. Have you seen what these mobs have done in Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, New York City, and Chicago? But of course, the liberal media suffocates stories about leftist violence engulfing the nation—that goes against the orders of their Democratic Party overlords.

Most Popular