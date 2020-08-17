Why John Kasich Speaking from An Abandoned Field Is Fitting for His DNC Betrayal

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich spoke at the Democratic National Convention. He’s supposedly a lifelong Republican and a conservative. He’s neither now. He’s simply a loser who has no party, no constituency, and really no place in the discussion right now. Frankly, he doesn’t need to; he could have disappeared into the night calmly after having a pretty lengthy public service career. Instead, he decided to betray the party and join Democrats usher in their hyper left-wing agenda.

Kasich spoke from an abandoned field, which is fitting given his position in the political wilderness. It’s where we dropped his candy ass off in 2016—and he’s sure to remain there after this self-righteous speech. Why is he supporting Joe Biden, a man who he shares nothing politically with? Well, it’s because division, dysfunction, irresponsibility, and vitriol have come out of the Trump White House apparently. We’re on a path that’s terrible for America’s soul. We’re not in normal times, so he says, so he can support Democrats and think we won’t notice that he’s now a full-blown Benedict Arnold. This isn’t all about personality, John. For God’s sake man, you said Joe Biden with his experience, wisdom, and decency can get us back in track? Really. I’m pretty sure you’re against him on taxes, the size of government, abortion, and a whole host of other issues. I mean, these lines he gave in support of Joe just kill me—KILL ME.

Kasich goes on about how he’s known Joe for 30 years, and he’s a man of good faith who knows the dreams of the common and man and woman. He will embody the values of unity and respect, which will lead to a common purpose for everyone or something. Oh, but this part is the best; the part where he says that Joe Biden is a man of our times and that it’s time to take off our partisan hats.

John, take your ‘country over party’ mantra and shove it. You’re part of the loser brigade. That what this is all about isn’t it. Ohio went for Trump. The 2016 election went for Trump, and your sensible conservative model blew up like the Hindenburg. The era of losers is over, John. You’re done. We’re done with you. You are part of the idiot brigade who thinks we score brownie points by acting noble and principled when Democrats smear, denigrate, and attack us. That’s the Mitt Romney way of doing things and we tossed that out. The base set that on fire.

You have made your bed, sir. You’re with the Left. You’re with the Democratic Party’s war on cops. You’re with the Democratic Party’s quasi-endorsement of leftist violence and rioting. Also, no one wanted you there, man. No one. First, you had more speaking time than rising Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which caused the Left to become even more infuriated with you and now this weak and pathetic call on Republicans to join…Biden.

Yeah, it’s nice that you did this alone in a field, John. Stay there and never ever come back, traitor.