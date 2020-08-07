NY AG Could Discover That Attacking the NRA Only Makes Them Stronger. Oh, It’ll Help Trump’s Re-election.

No doubt the National Rifle Association, of which I’ve been a proud member for years, has hit some serious issues regarding how it handled its fundraising. We can deal with that later; we have an election to win. Right now, they were planning on a multi-state spending binge. That may be put in doubt, given that New York Attorney General Letitia James is moving to dissolve one of the nation’s oldest civil rights organizations. It’s a naked political hit, of course. And as if Republicans don’t need any more reminding that it’s an election year, James might have given the Trump re-election campaign a mighty fine in-kind contribution (via Associated Press):

"We must stop the madness. Fortunately, the American people can read the tea leaves of this lawsuit – it is a partisan hit job aimed at empowering the mob and endangering law abiding citizens, who respect the Second Amendment.” –@RepublicanAGs Chairman Louisiana AG Jeff Landry pic.twitter.com/rctP5seCra — NRA (@NRA) August 7, 2020

(2/3)...we move into the 2020 election cycle. It’s a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda. This has been a power grab by a political opportunist – a desperate move that is part of a rank political vendetta. — NRA (@NRA) August 6, 2020

(3/3) Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied in their defense of political and constitutional freedom.



As evidenced by the lawsuit filed by the NRA today against the NY AG, we not only will not shrink from this fight – we will confront it and prevail. — NRA (@NRA) August 6, 2020

New York’s attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in Manhattan state court, highlighted misspending and self-dealing claims that have roiled the NRA and its longtime leader, Wayne LaPierre, in recent years — from hair and makeup for his wife to a $17 million post-employment contract for himself. “It’s clear that the NRA has been failing to carry out its stated mission for many, many years and instead has operated as a breeding ground for greed, abuse and brazen illegality,” she said at a news conference. “Enough was enough. We needed to step in and dissolve this corporation.” Simultaneously, Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine — like James, a Democrat — sued the NRA Foundation, a charitable arm of the organization that provides programs for marksmanship and firearm safety, accusing it of diverting funds to the NRA to help pay for lavish spending by top executives. In a statement, NRA President Carolyn Meadows labeled James a “political opportunist” pursuing a “rank vendetta” with an attack on its members’ Second Amendment rights.

I just listened to NY AG announce her civil action against the NRA, in which she is seeking to dissolve its charter. I’ve little doubt the modern NRA is a corrupt cesspool. But hear me: this is a gift to Trump. NY AG may have just ensured his re-election. — Atticus Finch (@Atticus59914029) August 6, 2020

Much as the NRA thing is objectively hilarious I worry it will prove a lightening rod to rally the right, currently in disarray, sufficiently to ensure Trump's re-election... — Dan O'Brien (@Danopedia) August 6, 2020

Ha! Way to go @TishJames this will energize Trump’s base and any NRA card holding person on the fence about voting for Trump to vote for him. This will help Trump’s chances of re-election. #nra #trump #LeticiaJames https://t.co/SbxepE8o1b — Christopher C.C. Brown (@chrisccbrown) August 6, 2020

Some liberals, while undoubtedly happy about this legal move, are a bit worried. Granted, it’s Twitter, but this isn’t an observation that’s only contained to social media. Attacking the NRA in this manner, through a lawsuit that threatens its existence, will surely get gun owners, who were already animated, even more engaged. Unlike gun control folks, gun rights voters actually show up at the polls. This is the wet blanket aspect some anti-gunners are noting; they’re right.

Anyone who has seen the NRA under siege knows that it only makes them stronger. After the 2012 election, the pro-Second Amendment wing of the country was able to successfully get Obama, then-newly reelected, to waste his fresh 100 days into his second term on a gun control push following the Sandy Hook shooting that had no hope of passing. Expanded background checks and the ban on so-called assault weapons were never going to get 60 votes, the latter provision especially where we saw Western Democrats, like then-Sen. Max Baucus, defect to kill the amendment. By the Spring of 2013, support for more gun control laws dipped below 50 percent. People get a hold of their senses after a bit and see the gun control agenda for what it is: a covert attempt for liberals to shred the Bill of Rights.

So, please, guys—keep attacking gun rights. See how things turn out, especially now that Democrats have pretty much endorsed left-wing mob violence, rioting, and measures that will lead to the eventual dissolution of law enforcement. Seriously, keep charging ahead. We’ll be here drinking beer from your…political skulls once this is all done.

Thank you New York for adding "YES WE WILL CONFISCATE YOUR GUNS" to "Yes We Literally Mean Defund the Police" as conservative voter turnout boosters in November — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 6, 2020