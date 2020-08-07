Gun Rights

NY AG Could Discover That Attacking the NRA Only Makes Them Stronger. Oh, It’ll Help Trump’s Re-election.

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Aug 07, 2020 5:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Perlman

No doubt the National Rifle Association, of which I’ve been a proud member for years, has hit some serious issues regarding how it handled its fundraising. We can deal with that later; we have an election to win. Right now, they were planning on a multi-state spending binge. That may be put in doubt, given that New York Attorney General Letitia James is moving to dissolve one of the nation’s oldest civil rights organizations. It’s a naked political hit, of course. And as if Republicans don’t need any more reminding that it’s an election year, James might have given the Trump re-election campaign a mighty fine in-kind contribution (via Associated Press):

New York’s attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.

Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in Manhattan state court, highlighted misspending and self-dealing claims that have roiled the NRA and its longtime leader, Wayne LaPierre, in recent years — from hair and makeup for his wife to a $17 million post-employment contract for himself.

“It’s clear that the NRA has been failing to carry out its stated mission for many, many years and instead has operated as a breeding ground for greed, abuse and brazen illegality,” she said at a news conference. “Enough was enough. We needed to step in and dissolve this corporation.”

Simultaneously, Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine — like James, a Democrat — sued the NRA Foundation, a charitable arm of the organization that provides programs for marksmanship and firearm safety, accusing it of diverting funds to the NRA to help pay for lavish spending by top executives.

In a statement, NRA President Carolyn Meadows labeled James a “political opportunist” pursuing a “rank vendetta” with an attack on its members’ Second Amendment rights.

Some liberals, while undoubtedly happy about this legal move, are a bit worried. Granted, it’s Twitter, but this isn’t an observation that’s only contained to social media. Attacking the NRA in this manner, through a lawsuit that threatens its existence, will surely get gun owners, who were already animated, even more engaged. Unlike gun control folks, gun rights voters actually show up at the polls. This is the wet blanket aspect some anti-gunners are noting; they’re right.

Anyone who has seen the NRA under siege knows that it only makes them stronger. After the 2012 election, the pro-Second Amendment wing of the country was able to successfully get Obama, then-newly reelected, to waste his fresh 100 days into his second term on a gun control push following the Sandy Hook shooting that had no hope of passing. Expanded background checks and the ban on so-called assault weapons were never going to get 60 votes, the latter provision especially where we saw Western Democrats, like then-Sen. Max Baucus, defect to kill the amendment. By the Spring of 2013, support for more gun control laws dipped below 50 percent. People get a hold of their senses after a bit and see the gun control agenda for what it is: a covert attempt for liberals to shred the Bill of Rights.

So, please, guys—keep attacking gun rights. See how things turn out, especially now that Democrats have pretty much endorsed left-wing mob violence, rioting, and measures that will lead to the eventual dissolution of law enforcement. Seriously, keep charging ahead. We’ll be here drinking beer from your…political skulls once this is all done.

