Dianne Feinstein Was Not Happy With GOP Senator Slamming Sally Yates for Her 'I Know Nothing' Antics

Aug 05, 2020
Sen. Dianne Feinstein was very, very offended over the closing remarks Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who hit the former acting attorney general for her “I know nothing” antics during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing over Obamagate. She called them inflammatory, as Hawley surgically dissected the nonsense Yates and others have peddled for months regarding the FBI and Department of Justice’s operations against the Trump campaign. 

It gets worse. Yates said she had no idea about what her deputy, Bruce Ohr, who is still employed at the DOJ, was doing regarding the Trump dossier. Ohr had repeated contacts with the author of that Democrat-funded research project and tried to hide it. Yes, he was demoted. He should have been fired. That document was used to set off the FBI counterintelligence probe into Russian collusion—Crossfire Hurricane—and secured FISA spy warrants against Carter Page, a former Trump campaign official. Yates signed off on the first warrant. These warrants have been exposed for having glaring errors, information being altered by DOJ officials, and having exculpatory evidence being omitted. The problem was described as “systemic.”  This document was not vetted. It was never verified but cited as credible enough evidence to spy on the presidential campaign of a political rival.

Crossfire Hurricane was a spy operation. Enough with the word salad. The FBI sent informants to try and glean information from Trump campaign officials under false pretenses and relayed any such info to their superiors—but don’t call that spying.

This is why Hawley was right to call for a cleaning of house at the FBI or the DOJ. It’s also why Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, agreed with Hawley. Yates is testifying remotely, so there can’t be a total skewing like I’d hoped due to the technical issues and delays—but at least some tough lines of questioning are being hurled at Yates. It still should’ve been more aggressive.

Still, this so-called outburst was warranted. 

