No One Is Going to Do That, Bro: Dr. Fauci's Latest COVID Precaution Is Just Laughable

Well, we’ve gone from don’t wear masks, to wrap a t-shirt with string over your face, and finally to..., you should probably wear a mask. It’s a circus. It’s one of the many reasons why the health experts are facing such scrutiny right now. They don’t know anything. They want to keep people scared. And Democrats are using that fear to gobble up an unprecedented amount of power regarding where people can and cannot go. Is this virus real and contagious? Yes, but we’re still not approaching anywhere near seasonal flu infection numbers despite Americans’ movements not really decreasing even during the lockdowns.

Take away the deaths from nursing homes that were caused by Democratic governors forcing these facilities, that house our most vulnerable and infirmed to take COVID patients, the death toll is nearly cut in half. I don’t care about new cases and neither should you. It tells us nothing. The death and hospitalizations rates are what need to be watched and they’re still low. Notice how the liberal media has to group several states together to make it seem like everyone is dying of this virus. The panic porn is over. The lockdowns are over. In fact, if these so-called experts think a second round of lockdowns are coming, just point and laugh at these idiots. Sorry, when you tell us to stay inside and then say it’s alright to go out and protest—you deserve a middle finger or a brick through your window. We’re done. And if Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks we’re going to start wearing eye goggles, he must be injecting black tar heroin because that’s not going to happen either.

And alas, we see the line where “health expert” and practical policy meet. This isn’t going to happen, bro (via NY Post):

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that people wear goggles or face shields as an added measure of protection against contracting the coronavirus, according to a report. “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” Fauci, 79, the top US infectious disease expert, told ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton on Wednesday. When asked if eye protection will become a formal recommendation at some point, he said, “It might, if you really want perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces.” Fauci, a member of the White House pandemic task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explained the rationale for the measure. “You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye,” he said. “Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces. So if you have goggles or an eye shield you should use it.”

Nope. Not going to do it. And this comes from the man who lied about masks and face coverings remember? T. Becket Adams dredged this up back in June (via Washington Examiner):

Dr. Anthony Fauci lied when he downplayed and even discouraged the use of masks in protecting against the coronavirus. Now, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has the gall to complain about the glut of “anti-science” people who “don't believe authority.” There are certainly anti-science cliques in the United States. But the distrust of authority, especially in regard to this viral pandemic, is well earned. Fauci has personally done more harm to the cause of combating the coronavirus than he likely will ever understand. "One of the problems we face in the United States is that, unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are — for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable — they just don't believe science, and they don't believe authority," Fauci said this week in an episode of the Department of Health and Human Services’ podcast Learning Curve. Again, it cannot be stressed enough that Fauci knowingly lied about masks and recently admitted it. And even if he were not speaking specifically of the coronavirus, he is the last healthcare expert who should be complaining about a widespread lack of trust in authority. "[W]e were concerned the public health community, and many people were saying this, were concerned that it was at a time when personal protective equipment, including the N95 masks and the surgical masks, were in very short supply," he told the Wall Street Journal of his supposedly noble lie.

Even Gizmodo, which is not part of the conservative media orbit, trashed Fauci in June for lying about masks:

Fauci was asked … by financial news outlet The Street why the U.S. government didn’t promote masks early on during the pandemic. Fauci, who sits on the Trump regime’s zombie-like coronavirus task force, hinted that he knew masks worked, he just wanted any available masks to be saved for health care workers. “Well, the reason for that is that we were concerned the public health community, and many people were saying this, were concerned that it was at a time when personal protective equipment, including the N-95 masks and the surgical masks, were in very short supply,” Fauci said. “And we wanted to make sure that the people, namely the health care workers, who were brave enough to put themselves in a harm way, to take care of people who you know were infected with the coronavirus and the danger of them getting infected.” Fauci didn’t just fail to promote masks early on, he actively discouraged the use of masks, saying they didn’t work. Americans are now paying the price because too many people think masks are useless to combat the coronavirus. In reality, masks have been shown to help prevent the spread of covid-19, as the CDC now admits. […] “There is no reason for anyone right now in the United States, with regard to coronavirus, to wear a mask,” Fauci told Spectrum News DC on February 14. It was something that Fauci would say repeatedly whenever he gave interviews in February, as the pandemic spread to countries like Germany, Italy, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. And Fauci may not have known it yet, but coronavirus was also spreading quickly in the U.S. By the end of February, over 20 countries had identified the coronavirus within their borders.

These people are clowns. They don’t know anything. And with testing numbers now being called into question because apparently in Florida they’re not reporting the negative results that whittle down the positivity rates immensely, it’s time to be skeptical. At Orlando Health, their 98 percent positivity rate is really 9.4 percent. Yeah, the numbers might be off.

The Floyd protests killed this community’s expertise balance. It’s zero. The notion that these so-called health experts thought that mass protesting wasn’t going to lead to spikes in COVID cases is just laughable. Apparently, for these clowns, the virus is not transmissible if you’re protesting something out of moral urgency. As most of the protests ended, there were spikes in, shocker, areas with high lefty protesting activity and rioting. for days the liberal media tried to spin it before local leaders in these cities admitted that COVID is spreading because…of the protesting. You don’t need a medical degree to know that Los Angeles, for example, was going to see a spike.

Fauci, you lied about masks and now you want us to wear goggles. Oh, and this is after he said that New York, the mecca for COVID in the United States, responded to this virus the right way. If killing all the old people and allowing the general population to be infected en masse, then okay, but I was told by the experts that this particular curve was not what we wanted to see regarding coronavirus.