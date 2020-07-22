Alas, Cities Finally Confirm What We Already Knew Regarding the Spike in COVID Cases

The experts said that the protests had nothing to do with the spike in COVID cases. I mean, CNN reported on this, so you know there was a 75 percent chance of it being totally wrong. Folks, the same medical experts who peddled this interference were the same clowns who said it was okay to go outside and protest the George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police because racism was just as deadly as COVID—insanity—or there was some super special exemption for this sort of thing because these demonstrations, many of which devolved into riots, were out of moral urgency. Also, isn’t it being reported that black Americans are being disproportionally impacted by COVID? Why are you saying it’s fine for mass gatherings to continue? Sounds like medical malpractice to me. This is when the credibility behind the lockdown imploded. Everyone has to stay inside except for liberals who are protesting. No. It’s over. And yes, cities are finally admitting that the hordes of people who weren’t social distancing amid a nationwide outbreak lead to spikes in COVID cases (via Fox News):

Several big-city mayors and top officials are acknowledging that weeks of anti-police protests and riots may have contributed to surging coronavirus rates, weeks after Democrats and even some epidemiologists openly encouraged Black Lives Matter allies to demonstrate in the streets. In public statements and interviews with Fox News this weekend, officials in Los Angeles, Seattle and Miami-Dade County, Fla., have indicated that some link between protests and new cases was at least possible. […] …Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti acknowledged that public protests likely were causing a coronavirus spike, just two days after claiming there wasn't "any conclusive evidence" showing a connection between the two. De Blasio, like Garcetti, has defended demonstrators, saying they were participating in a "historical moment." "I talked again with Dr. Ferrer about that this morning," Garcetti said, referencing Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the L.A. County public-health director. "She does think some of the spread did come from our protests," he added. "It’s not the act of protesting — that’s a great and American thing to do no matter what your opinion is... but protesting without maintaining physical distancing, without wearing your mask, without having sanitizer – we just have to be smart.

Yeah, no one is doing that, your honor. Sorry, but it’s not hard to see that hordes of people gathering in the streets caused a spike in cases. Protesting in support of liberal causes doesn’t mean you have a shield from infection. It’s not a safe zone. And the virus certainly doesn’t care. This isn’t Passover. COVID doesn’t take a vacation or avoid infecting a mass gathering because it’s loaded with progressives. This is crazy talk. It’s anti-science, really. Anyone could see the legions of people packed on the streets like sardines would cause a spike, just like how it’s not hard to see why forcing nursing homes to admit COVID-positive patients killed the elderly and infirmed in those facilities. This is where the nation’s most vulnerable are concentrated and Democratic governors decided it was time to wipe them out. Forty-five percent of ALL COVID deaths in the US are from nursing homes, thanks to the grim reaper containment policies of Democrats.

Once again, the media was wrong. The Left was wrong. And Democrats were wrong—and the consequences in a lot of cases were deadly. A virus avoiding a mass gathering because liberals are in the crowd—now that’s just hilariously stupid.