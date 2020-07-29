Are We Really Shocked Rashida Tlaib Is Refusing to Endorse Biden?

As Madeline wrote last night, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is not endorsing Joe Biden. She’s a die-hard Bernie Sanders supporter. Are we shocked? (via NY Post):

In an interview with Newsweek on Monday, Tlaib, a Democratic representative from Michigan and Sanders acolyte, said she was focused on delivering the battleground state for Biden but will not endorse him because it will supposedly cause arguments with constituents in her district where she is facing a tough primary challenge. “Residents come up to me and say, ‘Rashida, I don’t know. I hear Joe Biden this, Joe Biden that.’ I say, ‘Listen, do we need another four years of Trump? No. Then what I need you to do is go out there and focus on that,'” the Muslim congresswoman said. “If the ultimate goal is to get rid of Donald Trump, that doesn’t have to involve me actually endorsing Biden,” she continued.

Former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner, another Sanders ally, likened voting for Biden akin to eating a bowl of s**t. These people are revolutionaries and voting for the establishment is the antithesis of that. It’s what they want to destroy. Why would they tolerate that? Also, these people are patient. Another four years of Trump is no different than four years of Biden in their eyes, both are nowhere near where they want to lurch this country in the leftward direction. Leftists might hope Trump wins again, and then hope that party fatigue after eight years of a Republican in the White House, plus a weakened Democratic Party establishment who yet again backed a losing candidate, might produce the left-wing revolution they had been hoping for all along. Also, there’s the Medicare for All fiasco that’s brewing ahead of the Democratic National Convention (via WSJ):

Democrats rejected efforts to amend the party’s platform to show support for Medicare for All and legalizing marijuana, as they moved the document closer to adoption by delegates to next month’s convention. The document, approved Monday by the party’s platform committee, aligns closely with presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s campaign proposals. The next step is for the platform to be voted on by nearly 4,000 Democratic delegates, which they will do by mail ahead of the convention where Mr. Biden is set to be formally named the party’s nominee. The party platform is largely symbolic, as Democratic candidates don’t have to endorse its contents. Still, it is an official marker of the party’s priorities and policy goals.

Oh yeah, you bet this is causing heartburn with the more lefty delegates there. And yes, Tlaib and the rest of the Squad are die-hard supporters of this socialist medicinal nightmare.

Tlaib’s 'not endorsing Biden, but I'm anti-Trump' stance is indicative of how the base feels about Joe. The Left is gradually and rapidly taking over the party. Bernie just maybe not the right guy to lead this movement, I don’t know. Yes, Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee, but there will be a young, vibrant left-winger who will ascend and could nuke the system, given the base dynamics here. As we deal with COVID, New York saw a slew of progressive insurgents topple sitting state lawmakers and the Empire State looks like it will have the most liberal state legislature in the country. Where the professional Left harbors, Marxism is supreme, and that trajectory does not seem to be slowing. Joe Biden was never the Democrats’ first choice—please. Let’s be honest, the 2020 Democratic field was a joke, filled with no-names, the inexperienced, and total randos. The only thing that kept Bernie Sanders away from the nomination again was his inability to win over the key demographic of black voters, who apparently decided that the man who supported the infamous 1994 crime bill that locked up millions of black men would be their saving grace.

Tlaib’s half-assed answer on Biden also shows what has been reported before: there is no enthusiasm for this Joe Biden guy. Forget these suppression polls showing an advantage, if no one is energized to vote for this guy—he’s not winning. And all it takes is one debate where Biden pisses his pants and forgets where he is while Trump drives over him with an SUV for this whole dynamic to change. Never count Trump out, especially when he’s down. In Michigan, where Tlaib hails, it was reported that just two out of five Sanders supporters would vote Democratic regardless of who was the nominee. Four out of five said they wouldn’t be satisfied if Biden was the nominee. That’s weak sauce. There is a Never Biden movement. It’s in key states. And if you think these folks can’t shake things up, just ask Hillary Clinton.