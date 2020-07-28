The New York Times

With That NYT Writer's Admission About 1619 Project, A Liberal Reporter Wrecks It With One Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 1:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

The 1619 Project was never really about history. You all knew this, but now its creator, Nikole Hannah-Jones, admits that this social justice warrior project was never really about history. I mean, just look at the mission statement which says this project is “an ongoing initiative from The New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”

As Jones noted in a Twitter thread, “I’ve always said that the 1619 Project is not a history. It is a work of journalism that explicitly seeks to challenge the national narrative and, therefore, the national memory. The project has always been as much about the present as it is the past.”

“The crazy thing is, the 1619 Project is using history and reporting to make an argument. It never pretended to be a history,” she added. 

Liberal reporter Michael Tracey was quite succinct regarding how he felt about this thread: “So in other words, it makes no f*cking sense,” he tweeted. Others also chimed in regarding Jones openly admitting that this really isn’t a journalistic or historical venture. It’s about peddling the ‘woke’ nonsense about American history. It’s providing the ammunition that’s spewed by lefty activists when they had a meltdown over President Trump delivering a speech at Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day. 

And no, 1619 project doesn’t really use history. One historian tried to correct their errors and was ignored, but then gave them a pass by saying people who criticize the project are the bigger concern. This is a bastardization of American history that should be ignored, but instead gets rewarded with a Pulitzer. So, now that’s clear, do I even need to tell you, folks, to ignore this historically illiterate trash at all costs? 

H/T Twitchy

