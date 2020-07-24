New Hulu Series Really Shows That Liberals Cannot Move on from the 2016 Election

For normal people, they move on from tragic events. Now, they may still have painful memories, like losing a loved one, but life goes on, right? In politics, the political left cannot move on past the 2016 election. And of course, no one embodies that best than the losing candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton. She went on whine tour, wrote a book—What Happened—and just seems incapable of vanishing into the night. The Clinton era in American politics is over, but it seems it’s about to get one last hurrah, I guess. Hulu is doing an alternate history series about Hillary. No, I’m not kidding (via Variety):

Hulu has optioned the rights to Curtis Sittenfeld’s alternative history book “Rodham,” which takes place in a world in which Hillary Rodham never married Bill Clinton. The series is described as telling the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again. Sarah Treem is attached to write and executive produce the project. “The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer Warren Littlefield will also executive produce “Rodham” via The Littlefield Company along with Sittenfeld. Fox 21 Television Studios, where Littlefield is under an overall deal, will produce. Should the show go to series, it would be the second project focused on Hillary Clinton that Hulu has aired. The streamer debuted the four-part docuseries “Hillary” back in March. That series chronicled her 2016 presidential campaign while also delving into events from her past that shaped her life.

They just can’t let her go. It’s sad. It’s done. Finished. Hillary lost. She’s a two-time loser. She will never be president of the United States and her time in American politics is over. Also, this series is predicated on if she never married Bill. Then, what’s the point of the show? Marrying Bill Clinton was Hillary’s greatest achievement for without it she wouldn’t have the career that she did. She is where she is because she married Bill, who was smart, likable, and had something that she never could muster—political skill. If Hillary never married Bill, she wouldn’t be where she is today, which means nowhere. She would be nothing. Okay, maybe not nothing. She might very well have been a success on her own, but no one would know her name the way they do now. So, again, what’s the point? It seems like it’s a project to giving a dying brand one last tank of oxygen.