Another Hiccup With Florida's COVID Numbers Shows Maybe Everyone Needs to Be Skeptical About the Initial Figures

No, we’re not going to get involved into whether the CDC is cooking the books regarding new COVID cases, though if true, it’s another ICBM strike against the so-called medical experts. Yes, the virus is real. Yes, it’s contagious. And yes, the reaction to it can be overblown. All three can be true. Regarding the data, it’s becoming clear that you cannot trust the fresh batch of numbers, especially in states that are taking the brunt of the liberal media assault, like Florida.

The liberal media desperately wants people to die in Florida because nothing gets these people off more than having a narrative that explicitly reads, ‘I told you so, you dumb red state country bumpkin.’ Gov. Ron DeSantis has become public enemy number one for the COVID panic porn peddlers. We’ve seen a surge of new cases from the Sunshine State, but what are the real numbers? With some labs, like Orlando Health, not even reporting negative test results, the positivity rates are all messed up. In that case, Orlando Health reported a 98 percent positivity rate, but when you add the negatives, it drops to 9.4 percent. Look, I’m an Asian who absolutely suck at math, but I know that will screw up the data.

Now, we have a man who died and was listed as a COVID fatality, but he didn’t die from the virus. He was in a motorcycle crash. Dying with COVID isn’t the same as dying of COVID, which is why I think the death toll is going to have to be revised. Fox 35 has been on both of these stories:

A person who died in a motorcycle accident was added to Florida’s COVID-19 death count, according to a state health official. FOX 35 News found this out after asking Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino whether two coronavirus victims who were in their 20s had any underlying conditions. One of his answers surprised us. “The first one didn’t have any. He died in a motorcycle accident,” Pino said. Dr. Pino was asked if the man’s data was removed. “I don’t think so. I have to double-check,” Pino said. “We were arguing, discussing, or trying to argue with the state. Not because of the numbers -- it’s 100…it doesn’t make any difference if it's 99 -- but the fact that the individual didn’t die from COVID-19…died in the crash. But you could actually argue that it could have been the COVID-19 that caused him to crash. I don’t know the conclusion of that one.”

You know this isn’t the only one, so you could put that fairy tale to rest. Fox 35 did reach out to the medical examiner who signs off on all COVID deaths and didn’t hear back.

Last Note: Yeah, just hold off on those numbers, folks. Wait a few days or whatnot because the data isn't reliable. We got double-dipping going on...