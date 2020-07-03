Enemy of the People: MSNBC's Maddow Wasn't the Only Member of the Media to Embarrass Herself Over Jobs Report

The media hates it when you call them the enemies of the people, but they keep earning the moniker. Who is upset over a great jobs report? Oh, well, that would be the liberal media desperately trying to use every bit of negative news to weaponize against this president. To get Joe Biden elected, they’re going to need every piece of bad news they can get, and 4.8 million jobs created for the month of June is not that. For normal people, real Americans and patriots, this was great news amid the coronavirus outbreak that left 40+ million Americans unemployed (via CNBC):

NASDAQ HAD ITS 23RD RECORD CLOSE OF THE YEAR. OTHER EXCHANGES ARE FOLLOWING CLOSELY BEHIND. TREMENDOUS POTENTIAL REMAINING. BIG MONTHS UPCOMING. NEXT YEAR, DEPENDING ON AN ELECTION WIN, WILL BE ONE OF THE BEST EVER! @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2020

Nonfarm payrolls soared by 4.8 million in June and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1% as the U.S. continued its reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting a 2.9 million increase and a jobless rate of 12.4%. The report was released a day earlier than usual due to the July Fourth holiday. The jobs growth marked a big leap from the 2.7 million in May, which was revised up by 190,000. The June total is easily the largest single-month gain in U.S. history. “Today’s announcement proves that our economy is roaring back. It’s coming back extremely strong,” President Donald Trump said in a news conference about an hour after the numbers were released. He pointed specifically to a sharp drop in the unemployment for Blacks that fell from 16.8% to 15.4%. “These are historic numbers.”

The psychic abilities of MSNBC's @maddow have greatly exaggerated -- last night the left-wing host predicted an "absolutely terrible" jobs report pic.twitter.com/SUL709I4Gk — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) July 2, 2020

And who predicted doomsday regarding these numbers? Well, MSNBC host, with a light tinge of glee, predicted that this report was going to be “terrible.” Yeah, sure, Jan. The media still has yet to learn that any prediction regarding this administration is usually going to be wrong. Trump said hydroxychloroquine helps save lives regarding those infected with coronavirus. The media did a full-blown offensive against that because even the president of the United States mentioning a possible therapeutic means markets react. They had to trash it for Joe. Well, as it turns out, a new study showed that the anti-malarial drug does indeed save lives. We’re living in a clown show with these cretins. Also, it’s not like thousands of doctors worldwide said it was effective. Oh wait; they did.

And you bet the media went full-bore into trying to downplay these historic job gains (via Newsbusters):





ABC, CBS, and NBC tag-teamed to boast of a “reality check” because the report came “with a big catch” because “the latest tally was taken before the recent spike in coronavirus cases” and that meant “the economy could take another hit.” In other words, they want us to wait for future reports that’ll better reflect their wishes to tank the President’s reelection bid. The CBS Evening News was the most overt. Fill-in anchor Margaret Brennan trumpeted: “The President celebrates as the economy adds nearly five million jobs, but will that work dry up as businesses are forced to shut down again?” At the start of two segments totaling just over three minutes dismissing the findings, Brennan boasted “that good news comes with a big catch.” That sentiment was echoed by correspondent Adriana Diaz, who warned that the “welcome news” came with “a catch” since “[t]he numbers were taken before many of the states were pushed to relapse” in coronavirus cases.

These are enemies of the people. Oh, and I guess we’re just going to gloss over that the Great American Comeback saw that 80 percent of small businesses were re-opened. We’re not going back inside and everyone who is told to do so, business owners especially, should defy these new delayed re-opening orders. More data shows COVID was overblown. More studies show that the lockdowns did more harm than good. After the Floyd riots, where social distancing mentions and warnings vanished from the media for two weeks so they could excuse people rioting and being outside, the credibility behind this whole circus is over. Go outside. Return to normal life, just maybe avoid getting too close to an elderly person and maybe not enter a nursing home. Not that hard, right?