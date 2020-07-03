WaPo Embarrasses Itself with Shoddy Piece Hitting Trump for Trashing Cities as Democrat-run Crime Bastions

Yeah, gone are the days of Woodward and Bernstein at The Washington Post. Seriously, this is what they’re working on down there. We all know that President Trump has broken the minds of American liberal media goons, but this is especially embarrassing. I don’t know. Let’s say, for argument’s sake, that this was done because of too much time on one’s hands. It’s still embarrassing. The publication actually tried to push back on Trump’s claims that cities are crime-ridden, Democrat-run bastions, given the mayhem that’s engulfed the urban areas since the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. I mean, Minneapolis burned to the ground, New York City was engulfed by the mob, and Seattle had a nice slice of the city seized by armed leftists. Yeah, I have no clue why Democrat-run cities are being slammed right now. It’s truly a mystery wrapped in a riddle.

At any rate, the Post decided to create a graph that totally undercuts its entire piece on the matter. They also increased its list to 20 cities in order to include one Republican mayor to show that Trump is wrong or something. It also goes onto say that even though the list is still loaded with Democrats that somehow doesn’t matter. When they got called out, the writer simply said to “read past the graph” (via WaPo):

“You hear about certain places like Chicago and you hear about what’s going on in Detroit and other — other cities, all Democrat run,” he [Trump] said. “Every one of them is Democrat run. Twenty out of 20. The 20 worst, the 20 most dangerous are Democrat run.” It’s not clear how Trump is defining “most dangerous” in this context. So let’s look at two related sets of data compiled by the FBI: most violent crime and most violent crime per capita The most recent data to that effect is from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report covering the first half of 2019. The cities with the most violent crimes are many of the most populous cities in the country, as you might expect. Those with the highest rates of violent crime are from a range of different states. Most of the current mayors of these cities are Democrats. Two of the mayors of cities with the most reported violent crimes overall, though, are independents and one, the mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., is a Republican. Among the 20 cities with the most violent crime per capita, one isn’t a Democrat: the independent mayor of Springfield, Mo. Trump would no doubt shrug at that detail, decrying as “fake news” the revelation that his assertion was only slightly wrong. And, in fairness, it actually doesn’t matter that four of the 32 cities listed above have non-Democratic mayors — because it doesn’t really matter that the other mayors are Democrats.

Yeah, I don’t know whose idea it was to actually flesh this out, but it’s quite a doozy: Trump is wrong that 100 percent of Democrat-run cities are crime-ridden. It’s only 90 percent of them.

It’s a clown show.