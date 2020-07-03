CNN Clowns ‘Surprised’ By Hydroxychloroquine Study That Torched Their Trash Reporting on It

The media has been running a full-blown offensive against the drug ever since President Trump mentioned it as a possible therapeutic against coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine has been treated as something akin to heroin when it comes to these media folks who desperately find any which way to attack this administration. They’re enemies of the people. What mental malfunction do you need to have to attack a possible drug that could help save lives? Well, liberalism is a mental disorder. We’re seeing that with every passing day, along with data that shows the coronavirus was overblown. No, it’s not a hoax. It’s a real pathogen that’s contagious, but the lockdowns did more harm than good and the people who appear to be the greatest at risk for death were folks who were already in that category pre-COVID. The elderly, those with immune issues, diabetes, those who were fighting cancer, and those who had organ transplants. The list is obviously longer, but you get the point. Still, for those who were infected and hospitalized, this anti-malarial drug appears to have prevented the death toll from increasing. That’s good news, but CNN found a new study on this “surprising” (via CNN):

A surprising new study found that the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped Covid-19 patients better survive in the hospital.https://t.co/j6zs4SI2Su — CNN (@CNN) July 3, 2020

In a peer-reviewed study of 2,541 patients hospitalized at Michigan’s six Henry Ford hospitals during the coronavirus peak, scientists found that hydroxychloroquine “cut the death rate significantly” without “heart-related side-effects.” https://t.co/CbwKyqQWPY pic.twitter.com/6BWINcWSw1 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 3, 2020

Literally the only reason media came out so hard against this had nothing to do with medicine or science. It was simply because Trump talked about it. Just amazing. https://t.co/ISF6Z1R8RT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2020

In case you forgot, the President got excoriated for weeks for merely suggesting this drug might be worth looking into. (Criticism largely based on a Lancet study that has now been retracted. That was fun.) https://t.co/0yVDW99t2k — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) July 3, 2020

A surprising new study found that the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped patients better survive in the hospital. A team at Henry Ford Health System in Southeast Michigan said Thursday its study of 2,541 hospitalized patients found that those given hydroxychloroquine were much less likely to die. Dr. Marcus Zervos, division head of infectious disease for Henry Ford Health System, said 26% of those not given hydroxychloroquine died, compared to 13% of those who got the drug. The team looked back at everyone treated in the hospital system since the first patient in March. "Overall crude mortality rates were 18.1% in the entire cohort, 13.5% in the hydroxychloroquine alone group, 20.1% among those receiving hydroxychloroquine?plus?azithromycin, 22.4% among the azithromycin alone group, and 26.4% for neither drug," the team wrote in a report published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. […] The Henry Ford team also monitored patients carefully for heart problems, he said. "The combination of hydroxychloroquine?plus?azithromycin was reserved for selected patients with severe COVID-19 and with minimal cardiac risk factors," the team wrote. The Henry Ford team said they believe their findings show hydroxychloroquine could be potentially useful as a treatment for coronavirus. "It's important to note that in the right settings, this potentially could be a lifesaver for patients," Dr. Steven Kalkanis, CEO of the Henry Ford Medical Group, said at the news conference.

Yes, it must have been very surprising to everyone at CNN since they ran a smear campaign against it: pic.twitter.com/d1Nu4YjTeL — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 3, 2020

Oh, eat it, you liberal media clowns. Just eat it and shut up. It's not like you didn't know. Katie wrote about how thousands of doctors had already noted this drug as an effective treatment...in April.

For weeks you attacked this drug, even peddling fake news about it, insinuating that this treatment might have caused a heart attack that killed a New York woman. Buried in the story was the fact that this woman’s family didn’t know how she died; they did not get a death certificate at the time of publication. Oh, and you remember that Arizona couple, right? They blamed Trump for that fiasco.

I thought they took chloroquine the medication and didn’t know it was fish tank cleaner until the very end of the thread, which is a huge difference in the framing of the story. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 24, 2020

It must suck to be wrong this much the liberal media, either because they’re too stupid or arrogant as hell, seem to like being whipped like this. Hey, no judgment here, everyone has their…proclivities. But the media has been gluttons for punishment regarding anything relating to this White House and eating crow and being wrong about everything appears to be a day that ends in “y,” especially at CNN.