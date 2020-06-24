Cook Political Report Writer Notes Why a Top Pelosi Ally Meeting Downfall Last Night Was 'Monumental'

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) is probably about to update his resume soon. He was facing a primary challenge from the Left by Jamaal Bowman, and his hot mic moment earlier this month probably didn’t help either.

In the aftermath of the officer-involved fatality of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, nationwide riots erupted. In New York City, it was mayhem, with reports that the police had lost control of the city. Cops were assaulted and run over with cars. Looting was rampant. Arson and vandalism were common. It was total mayhem. At a campaign stop, Engel was caught on a hot mic moment admitting that he wouldn’t have cared about the vandalism in his congressional district if he wasn’t facing a primary challenge.

The Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman said that Engel was in danger of being clipped ahead of the June 23rd primary. As Election Day has come and gone with ballots still being counted, Wasserman said he had seen enough and called the race for Bowman. He noted that Bowman’s lead over Engel was just too great to be overcome by a surge in absentee ballots. He added that the district’s changing demographics and its leftward shift on Israel as reasons for why Engel’s downfall was "monumental."

I’ve seen enough: Jamaal Bowman (D) has defeated 16-term Rep. Eliot Engel (D) in the #NY16 primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 24, 2020

The updated #NY16 official counts (not yet reflected on NYT/other sites):



Bowman 27,174 (61.7%)

Engel 15,372 (34.9%)



In my judgment, this Bowman lead is too large for Engel to overcome in the absentees. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 24, 2020

Hard to count the reasons Engel's loss in #NY16 (after 32 years) is so monumental. Just a few:



1) Pelosi loses a top ally & sitting Foreign Affairs chair

2) Desire in majority non-white districts for reflective representation

3) Dems' leftward shift on Israel — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 24, 2020

