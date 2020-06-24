Former ESPN Writer Jemele Hill Has a Total Meltdown After NASCAR Noose Story Blows Up in Her Face

Here's a new rule: whenever there's a story about a noose, it's probably a hoax. How many noose stories have there been that have been exposed to be hoaxes? The most infamous being Jussie Smollett's fake hate crime that was committed against him deep in the heart of MAGA country, that is…Chicago, Illinois. Now, we have Bubba Wallace and NASCAR, which was engulfed in controversy after a noose was found in Wallace's garage stall.

.@BubbaWallace on those who believe the noose incident was staged: “It’s simple-minded people like that, the ones that are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for... instead of trying to listen and understand what’s going on.” pic.twitter.com/FikMntalwO — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2020

NASCAR had just banned the Confederate flag, so you could guess how the liberal and increasingly "woke" media reacted to this—it was nonsense. The Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved and found that this "noose" was really just a pulley on the garage door that had been left there since 2019. But right now, the media needs racism to be coursing through its veins. It's despicable. For a bit, former ESPN writer Jemele Hill saw an opportunity to lecture us about race again. Appearing on MSNBC, she trashed NASCAR, its fans, and said this incident had to be an inside job.

Former ESPN reporter @jemelehill on the (now debunked) NASCAR hate crime: A "reminder is very stunning, shocking, appalling, disgusting reminder of who, again, this sport is for.”



Adds: “Based off what everything I’ve read is that this had to be an inside job" pic.twitter.com/qmGKWlX4rQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 23, 2020

.@jemelehill: "As someone who has attended several NASCAR races, it's hard for people of color to feel comfortable in these environments when you see the confederate flag everywhere, when you just get this sense that you're at something you're not welcome at." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) June 22, 2020

And then, the FBI finally released its findings, which Cortney wrote about yesterday:

NEWS: The FBI has just released a statement about the NASCAR noose incident at Talladega, indicating it was a misunderstanding. No crime was committed. The noose was already there as early as last year. pic.twitter.com/j2MGrOvUN3 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 23, 2020

What say you now, guys? Well, Bubba and Hill still think this was a noose. It's not, guys. It's over. I know this may be hard for some in the liberal media to comprehend, but this stuff doesn't happen anymore. Are racism and discrimination a lingering problem? Absolutely, but this isn't the Reconstruction era anymore.

"I've been racing all of my life, we've raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that. ... It's a straight up noose."



Bubba Wallace to Don Lemon. pic.twitter.com/HnJYpbPrlZ — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 24, 2020

It. Was. A. Noose.



They just don’t believe it was directed at Bubba Wallace.



I know facts nor context is your strong suit, but do try to keep up. https://t.co/dxsqLeSp7A pic.twitter.com/xSfeY0wRVq — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 24, 2020

It was a garage door pull rope as indicated in the NASCAR statement and confirmed by the FBI. It wasn’t directed at anyone other than someone who wants to close the garage door. Why is this so hard for you, Jemele? https://t.co/wATEuBYjfa — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 24, 2020

"Rope" is just a euphemism for "pre-noose." — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 23, 2020

In the meantime, keep living in denial over this rope incident. Liz Wheeler at One America News called on Hill to apologize for insinuating that NASCAR fans are racist.

"It. Was. A. Noose. They just don't believe it was directed at Bubba Wallace. I know facts nor context is your strong suit, but do try to keep up," Hill replied.

Oh, lord. Well, someone does need to keep up, but it's not Liz Wheeler. And this isn't the first time Hill has doled out a garbage take.

When she was employed with ESPN, Hill made national headlines when she tweeted that President Trump was a white supremacist back in 2017.