Former ESPN Writer Jemele Hill Has a Total Meltdown After NASCAR Noose Story Blows Up in Her Face

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 1:05 PM
Source: Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Here's a new rule: whenever there's a story about a noose, it's probably a hoax. How many noose stories have there been that have been exposed to be hoaxes? The most infamous being Jussie Smollett's fake hate crime that was committed against him deep in the heart of MAGA country, that is…Chicago, Illinois. Now, we have Bubba Wallace and NASCAR, which was engulfed in controversy after a noose was found in Wallace's garage stall.

NASCAR had just banned the Confederate flag, so you could guess how the liberal and increasingly "woke" media reacted to this—it was nonsense. The Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved and found that this "noose" was really just a pulley on the garage door that had been left there since 2019. But right now, the media needs racism to be coursing through its veins. It's despicable. For a bit, former ESPN writer Jemele Hill saw an opportunity to lecture us about race again. Appearing on MSNBC, she trashed NASCAR, its fans, and said this incident had to be an inside job.

And then, the FBI finally released its findings, which Cortney wrote about yesterday

What say you now, guys? Well, Bubba and Hill still think this was a noose. It's not, guys. It's over. I know this may be hard for some in the liberal media to comprehend, but this stuff doesn't happen anymore. Are racism and discrimination a lingering problem? Absolutely, but this isn't the Reconstruction era anymore.

In the meantime, keep living in denial over this rope incident. Liz Wheeler at One America News called on Hill to apologize for insinuating that NASCAR fans are racist.

"It. Was. A. Noose. They just don't believe it was directed at Bubba Wallace. I know facts nor context is your strong suit, but do try to keep up," Hill replied.

Oh, lord. Well, someone does need to keep up, but it's not Liz Wheeler. And this isn't the first time Hill has doled out a garbage take.

When she was employed with ESPN, Hill made national headlines when she tweeted that President Trump was a white supremacist back in 2017.

Most Popular