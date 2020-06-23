White House

Trump Warns Autonomous Zone Anarchists: You Will Be Met with Force and Prison Time

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 9:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Warns Autonomous Zone Anarchists: You Will Be Met with Force and Prison Time

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump warned rioters and violent anarchists Tuesday morning that their efforts to set up an "autonomous" zone across the street from the White House will not be tolerated and met with force. 

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt has also weighed in. 

Last night anarchists attempted to tear down a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park before vandalizing St. John's Church and setting fire in the streets. 

In recent weeks the Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Bill Barr, has handed down a serious indictments and conducted arrests of rioters in a number of cities across the country. 

Earlier this month President Trump deployed National Guard troops in Washington D.C. to protect the Lincoln, WWII and other memorials on the National Mall after they were vandalized. After unrest in the city was temporarily quelled, they were sent home. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WATCH: Unhinged Protesters Scream at Cops After Being Stopped from Pulling Down WH Park Statue
Julio Rosas
Reports: Angry Recriminations Within Trumpworld Over Tulsa Rally Flop
Guy Benson

What Did Mazie Hirono Just Call Tim Scott's Police Reform Bill?
Cortney O'Brien
The Cancel Culture Mob Is Coming For Jesus
Leah Barkoukis
How a Conservative Commentator Turned the Left's Cancel Culture Campaign Against Itself
Matt Vespa

The 'Summer of Love' Is Over
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular