ICYMI: Andrew Cuomo Actually Did Something We Can All Get Behind...For Normal People, I Guess

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was a disaster handling the coronavirus outbreak that ravaged his state. New York City was the mecca for the US-based outbreak. And his policy of forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients led to thousands of deaths. He knows it was a blunder. He knows it was a blunder. The March 25 order for these facilities was deleted from New York’s health website. He tried to pass the blame onto the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Trump administration as a whole, but even left-leaning fact-checkers couldn’t provide cover. He’ll have to answer for it at some point. If he runs for president someday, it will definitely be brought up by his opposition. But we’re not going to attach Cuomo on that today. Trust me, this grim reaper nursing home edict will be resurrected, but for now—we’re going to focus on something that everyone could get behind. The ‘woke’ campaign to erase history.

In no way, does Cuomo’s position on this absolve him for his abject failure in handling the COVID crisis, but a broken clock is right twice a day and when it comes to Christopher Columbus, who is a hero in many Italian-American homes, he’s not on board with these insane pushes to remove statues of the famed explorer. Heck, even Mayor Bill de Blasio isn’t for tearing down Columbus (via NBC NY):





Italian American groups, however, have used memorials to Columbus, who was from Genoa, as a way to celebrate their own heritage. The Manhattan statue was put up in 1892 as the Italian American community attempted to overcome prejudice and assimilate into American society. Cuomo, who is Italian American, defended the statue Thursday while saying he understands ongoing dialogue surrounding it. “I understand the feelings about Christopher Columbus and some of his acts, which nobody would support. But the statue has come to represent and signify appreciation for the Italian American contribution to New York,” Cuomo said. “So for that reason I support it.” His remark comes amid a growing push for the nation to reconsider who is honored and reckon with oppression and violence committed by national icons.

You know it’s not based on anything that actually happened in the sense that the film is based on actual persons depicted in the World War II film, Fury, but there is one quote that is true: “Ideals are peaceful. History is violent.” And it’s not about Columbus being a colonizer or whatever. This was the way of the world at the time. This retroactive review of history by the far left is just ridiculous. For starters, the Left has zero grasp of history. Folks, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) thought America invented slavery. The Romans, Babylonians, Egyptians, Assyrians, Persians, the Myceneans, the Hittites, the Greeks, etc., are all waving ‘hello.’

Again, it doesn’t absolve Cuomo for his failure on COVID, but at least he’s on the right side of this issue in a deep blue state. We’re in the midst of a soft Maoist cultural revolution with this statue nonsense and it won’t stop with Columbus. Any figure that is problematic in the eyes of the Left—talk about an arbitrary code—will be targeted. It’s not about Columbus, Jefferson, Washington, or Lincoln. These clowns hate America and our history. And they are lucky to have a political party—Democrats—that also feel the same way about this country, along with their minions in the media. This is where things get ugly. We’re probably already there.

