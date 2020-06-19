Hey, CBS News, That AP Headline on The Officer-Involved Shooting in LA Is Horrendously Misleading

We’re back to this again. Ever since the officer-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, police shootings are now top news again. And the headlines are what you’d expect from a media apparatus that is increasingly anti-police as left-wing operatives who have graduated college begin to filter into these organizations. The ‘woke’ virus has reached epic proportions in various cultural bastions. We’ve seen that in the wake of the Floyd riots. Yet, even CBS News, which was aggregating an Associated Press piece, was called out for this officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles.

“Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park,” read the headline, but many key details were missing. Like the part where this violent man opened fire on the cops [emphasis mine]:

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park https://t.co/8k2grApsVF — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2020

The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them. The shots were fired shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Kern County community of Rosamond, just north of the Los Angeles County border in the Antelope Valley, Sheriff's Department officials said. It's 80 miles north of downtown L.A. Detectives with the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said. Deputies shot and killed the man. […] The man was identified as Terron Jammal Boone by an attorney representing the family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last week. […] Boone had been charged Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence and criminal threats. Fuller's body was discovered last week in a park near Palmdale City Hall. An autopsy was conducted last Friday and the county medical examiner-coroner's office said he appeared to have died by suicide.

I don't know the facts of this case, but I it's important to note that the story says that deputies claim that this man opened fire on them. They also claim that he was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault, and assault with a deadly weapon.



This tweet doesn't reflect the story https://t.co/6vuDQwvTKs — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) June 18, 2020

"The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them." — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 18, 2020

Yeah, it’s a ridiculous headline. It’s almost as bad as when these clowns report on the activities of the Israeli Defense Forces and police responding to terror attacks.