Hey, CBS News, That AP Headline on The Officer-Involved Shooting in LA Is Horrendously Misleading

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 11:30 AM
Hey, CBS News, That AP Headline on The Officer-Involved Shooting in LA Is Horrendously Misleading

Source: AP Photo/Nick Ut

We’re back to this again. Ever since the officer-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, police shootings are now top news again. And the headlines are what you’d expect from a media apparatus that is increasingly anti-police as left-wing operatives who have graduated college begin to filter into these organizations. The ‘woke’ virus has reached epic proportions in various cultural bastions. We’ve seen that in the wake of the Floyd riots. Yet, even CBS News, which was aggregating an Associated Press piece, was called out for this officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles. 

“Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park,” read the headline, but many key details were missing. Like the part where this violent man opened fire on the cops [emphasis mine]:

The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them. The shots were fired shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Kern County community of Rosamond, just north of the Los Angeles County border in the Antelope Valley, Sheriff's Department officials said. It's 80 miles north of downtown L.A.

Detectives with the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.

Deputies shot and killed the man. 

[…]

The man was identified as Terron Jammal Boone by an attorney representing the family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last week.

[…]

Boone had been charged Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence and criminal threats.

Fuller's body was discovered last week in a park near Palmdale City Hall. An autopsy was conducted last Friday and the county medical examiner-coroner's office said he appeared to have died by suicide.

Yeah, it’s a ridiculous headline. It’s almost as bad as when these clowns report on the activities of the Israeli Defense Forces and police responding to terror attacks

