Michael Moore's 2020 Warning Shows That the Minds of Liberal America Have Been Truly Broken by Trump

Don’t get me wrong, there are some in conservative media that have very far-out conspiracy theories about things. I mean, they are out there, but ever since the 2016 election—the Left has become the world champions on this front. Of all the conspiracy theories that have been floated, none will have as much an impact as the Trump-Russia collusion myth. For over two years, we were subjected to endless nothingburgers relating to this left-wing delusion, even after it was explicitly clear that no such evidence existed. There are some shows on MSNBC that are not all that different from InfoWars. The reality is that Hillary Clinton just lost. It happens, but liberals have this nauseating entitlement to elections; they think only their side should win. Sorry, but reality clipped you on the chin there.

Now, we saw rumblings of this on progressive Twitter, which is a cesspool, but the ‘Trump will postpone the 2020 election’ nonsense is being peddled and they got a pretty big name within liberal circles to peddle it: Michael Moore. The left-wing activist voiced his concern over the 2020 election on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Real Clear Video shared the clip:





"I'm very worried about this. We all need to be very worried about this... We make jokes about this, but I think this is a dry run for the fall... I do believe that he’s now read the polls. He sees the data that he’s probably going to lose. He knows it. And so now he’s got to come up with something. And that something will be him trying to postpone the election."

Okay, he also said that Trump has a “wall fetish” because of the barricades that were erected around the White House to keep rioters from storming the grounds. Again, the Left refuses to believe that rioting is bad. Moore admitted he has zero evidence that this will happen but noted the possibility of a second COVID wave being the basis for postponing the election, or something. Moore cited how the second wave of the Spanish Flu was even more lethal than the first, but COVID is not the flu. That part of the debate has become clear through a CDC study that showed this virus, while contagious, is not as lethal as the seasonal flu.

This is insanity. And just shows how much Trump has broken the minds of these clowns. I mean it’s to our benefit that the Left has gone off the hinges, but man—this is just psycho talk. Be prepared to vote, as usual, everyone, even if there is a second wave of COVID which will be directly linked to the George Floyd riots which were met with media silence regarding social distancing. Funny how now that the unrest is subsiding, these media folks are telling us to go back inside because coronavirus is still out there. Sorry, it’s over. The lockdowns are over.

And on a side note, the experts’ credibility is now just like the state of Minneapolis: smoldering ruins. We’re not going back inside. Also, Wisconsin had their primary in the midst of the outbreak. There was no spike.