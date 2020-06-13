And That's Why the COVID Experts’ Credibility Is in Smoldering Ruins

The unrest that engulfed the nation following the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is pretty much dying down, so that means we have to worry about the coronavirus again, right? Nope. The so-called experts and the media didn’t say squat about the virus or social distancing when cities, where pathogens could spread like a brushfire, were engaging in mass protests or rioting. Nope. Not a single word. Why? Well, it was an event that could make the Trump White House look bad, so magnify at all costs, forget that there’s a pandemic going on. For months, these philosopher kings said that we needed to stay home, save lives, and flatten the curve. Well, the curve was already flattened, but that’s beside the point.

People were shamed for going outside. They were selfish, right? People wanting to re-open their businesses were going to get people killed. The overreaction was already apparent by mid-May. And now, with how the medical community has responded to the Floyd demonstrations, it’s now quite clear we’ve been had. Is it still contagious? Yes, but why the blasé attitude towards the Floyd rioters? Where was their public shaming which was shared ad nauseum on social media? The medical experts have been exposed as being no better than CNN, MSNBC, or the entire Democratic operative class. For the millions who lost their jobs to see a narrative reverse overnight because “orange man…bad,” I would be furious. To those who lost their businesses, couldn’t attend graduations, or even funerals—I would be livid as well. In general, we all know that racism isn’t as deadly as a virus. You don’t need to be a doctor to know that, but these clowns think so. We had medical workers clapping and kneeling with protesters. That’s the kill shot to this entire lockdown narrative. We were told to stay home and help not overwhelm the hospitals—and this is the end result.

The liberal media, Democrats, and the medical expert community, who are now no better than DNC operatives, are trying to weaponize the virus to trash the markets in order to hurt Trump again. They want us back inside. Don’t go back inside, folks. Go outside, go shopping, go to the lakes, go to the beach, and do whatever. The experts have no authority, no high ground—nothing. You cannot sit there and make the argument that protesting in the streets in support of liberal causes is fine, but any other activity is going to spread the virus. You look like a total clown if you do. The experts are finished. So, they can peddle the panic porn all they want. People should do whatever they want because they have zero credibility.

In New York City, the chair of the health committee said if there is a COVID spike in the Big Apple, blame racism not the rioters.

Now, on MSNBC, we have a pro-George Floyd protest medical expert warning about COVID spread after President Trump said his rallies will resume. Enter Dr. Vin Gupta (via Newsbusters):

Dr. VIN GUPTA: I don't think this is ever going to happen at this point. We need the president and the vice president to not undermine the adversaries of the public health world. We have the president about to have a super-spreader event in Tulsa. The fact he's asking for informed consent of his supporters before a rally where there's no social distancing or masking is egregious. That's what I do before I do a procedure in the ICU because there might be potential harm but there's benefit. What’s the benefit to these supporters? Other that giving applause to the president. It makes no sense. We need to stop that. We need to ban political rallies. We need to encourage masking, frankly making it mandatory, I’ve been saying that for weeks. But on Monday afternoon, Dr. Vin had a different take. He had been out in the streets of Seattle in protests, and this was somehow not a crazy "super-spreader event." Nudged by Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House, he said "I was out with other physicians and nurses in Seattle over the weekend, where we had a Doctors for Justice March. And what were we doing? We were passing out masks. We were making sure if you didn't have a mask, you had a megaphone, you were protected. Some of my colleagues were handing out Purell. We want as much as anything for social justice to take center stage, because poverty, racism, they have actually [been] bigger killers than coronavirus by the statistics, so this is the right thing to do, but to do it safely." Gupta offered a similar left-wing sound back on May 19, when he told Morning Joe, "my message to Americans is [Republicans] do not have your best interest at heart. They’re trying to win an election." This doctor even tried to pin the worsening situation in Brazil on Trump: "here's the thing, we're having one authoritarian leader here in the United States inform the practices of other authoritarian leaders globally."

Yep, shut up and go straight to hell, doc. The lockdowns are over. Your overzealousness to bash Trump helped make that happen. That’s the real diagnosis. Now, go away, we all have Fourth of July plans to revamp.