As the Nation Deals with George Floyd Unrest, Chicago Had Their Bloodiest Day in 60 Years

Well, as the nation is engulfed in rioting over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police, we’re back to the Black Lives Matter arena of discussion. Yes, Floyd was killed by the police. It’s all on video. It’s ghastly. The officers were rightfully fired and charged. There was pretty much universal agreement on that front. Floyd was unarmed, he was arrested on the suspicion of using counterfeit currency, and somehow that led to his death. Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder, while the three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Sorry, there should be protests and anger over this; the use of force was absurd. Chauvin kept his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes. But that all went out the door when the riots began. You can peacefully protest all you want, but the moment you start to target cops, commit arson, and loot—you’ve lost the moment. It’s time to re-establish law and order.

And while the nation deals with the rioting, we’ve seen how feeble Democrats are who run these cities. The mayor of Mill City appeared to surrender portions for demolition by the mob. In Chicago, well, people decided to exploit the unrest by committing 18 murder in 24 hours, the bloodiest day in 60 years (via Fox News):

Bloody Chicago recorded 18 murders on May 31, making it the city’s deadliest day in 60 years. The dubious milestone was reached on a day Chicago was roiled by another round of protests and looting following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The 18 deaths tallied by the University of Chicago Crime Lab made May 31, 2020 the single-most violent day in six decades, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday. The Crime Lab numbers go back only to 1961. On May 29 and May 30, there were seven murders. In a city with an international reputation for crime, the 25 murders on those three days made for the most violent weekend in Chicago’s modern history, according to the paper. “We’ve never seen anything like it, at all,” the crime lab’s senior research director, Max Kapustin, told the newspaper. “I don’t even know how to put it into context. It’s beyond anything that we’ve ever seen before.” Chicago’s next most violent day was Aug. 4, 1991, when 13 murders were recorded.

And yet, there’s probably going to zero outrage over this, which is typical given that the Windy City has had many bloody holiday weekends. As soon as summer hits, the city becomes a shooting gallery despite having some of the most anti-gun laws on the books. And its police department also has had issues, with the Laquan McDonald shooting that became a scandal for the Rahm mayoralty when it seemed pretty clear he kept the dashcam footage buried until after he was re-elected. McDonald was murdered by former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.