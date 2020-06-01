Tennessee Police Chief Issues Stern Warning to Other Cops Who Aren't Outraged Over George Floyd's Death

It's not just civilians who are outraged by the death of George Floyd. There’s plenty of law enforcement that feels the same way. As looting and rioting continue to engulf the country in the wake of Floyd’s horrific officer-involved death, there are bright spots being seen regarding protestors and police praying together, some standing in solidarity with those who have lawfully gathered for non-violent protests.

Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis Police on a false document charge. While handcuffed and lying on the ground, ex-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for nearly ten minutes. He could be heard crying out that he couldn’t breathe before passing out. Chauvin was fired and booked on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Three other officers involved in the arrest were also fired. Pretty much everyone has been outraged across the political spectrum, though most of these George Floyd protests have become full-blown riots.

Protests have erupted in at least 140 cities across the United States over racism and police brutality. Some of the demonstrations have turned violent, prompting the activation of the National Guard in at least 21 states. https://t.co/IgDntKt02K pic.twitter.com/srpBanf3dS — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2020

Still, in Tennessee, Chattanooga’s police chief has a stern warning for those in uniform who aren’t outraged over Floyd’s death: turn in your badges. It’s all on video and it looks like a clear-cut case from here on out, folks (via Washington Times):

There is no need to see more video. There no need to wait to see how “it plays out”. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this...turn it in. pic.twitter.com/frNCAWCeq6 — David Roddy (@ChiefDavidRoddy) May 27, 2020

A Tennessee police chief said Wednesday that any officer who doesn’t see the injustice in the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis doesn’t deserve the badge and should “turn it in” now. “There is no need to see more video,” Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy tweeted. “There no need to wait to see how ‘it plays out.’ There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. “If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this…turn it in,” he added.

In Atlanta, Police Chief Erika Shields and an office flanking her agreed with the protestors that the officers involved should have been arrested.

the chief of police in Atlanta talking to protesters, “We agree with you. It’s fucked up and nothing changes.” pic.twitter.com/CWLYmlp22h — Rachel ?? (@rachel_lee2) May 30, 2020

Yet, this was before it devolved into a riot that led to the CNN headquarters in the city to be besieged, with Gov. Brian Kemp declaring a state of emergency in Fulton County. It’s these interactions that show that there could have been a review and perhaps meaningful change at the Minneapolis Police Department, which has issues. The whole law enforcement apparatus in the Twin Cities area has issues; this isn’t the first controversial fatality in which the police were involved. But as we enter nearly a week of riots, looting, vandalism, and arson committed by lefty agitators—we’re torching the very window in which something positive can be done to prevent more George Floyd incidents.