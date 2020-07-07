BLM Mob Repeatedly Attacks a Church in New York

In case you still thought the Black Lives Matter organization was just about protesting police brutality, think again. A video of BLM protesters chanting their titular slogan while invading Grace Baptist Church in Tory, New York has gone viral on social media.

“Peaceful” protestors disrupt church service with profanity and violence while pastor gives the gospel message.



Troy, NY 2020. pic.twitter.com/So60dvHMCi — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) July 4, 2020

The confrontations took place Sunday, June 28th and the mob apparently targeted the congregation after seeing fliers encouraging members to enter to "win a FREE AR-15" gun, according to the Times Union. The church has given away firearms in the past, both in 2014 and 2017, which caused Pastor John Koletas to receive death threats. Pastor Koletas' sermons are also unapologetically politically incorrect, calling out the recent riots as motivated by sin and exhorting congregants to kneel to no one but Jesus.

More videos have surfaced showing protesters harassing a mother and her three small children trying to enter the church. The mob verbally attacked her, shouting, “This is no house of God,” "Why are you bringing a baby into a church?” and “I’m calling [Child Protective Services] on you." The video ends with the crowd chanting, “Save those kids" and one protester yelling, "Save those babies," an ironic statement from someone affiliated with an organization aligned with Planned Parenthood.

These young children were more mature than the thugs berating them and their mother as they walked into church.



Hear as pastor asks them multiple to stop blocking the church entrance.

GBC men form a line to protect children. pic.twitter.com/iZYJaxH1sH — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) July 3, 2020

Another clip shows a black family being escorted into the church by fellow parishioners as the group hurls insults at them:

If black lives matter, why did this black family require guards to be escorted into church to be protected from the mob? pic.twitter.com/CPu5RIaG5K — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) June 29, 2020

The mob blocked the entrance to the church, apparently claiming that they had a right to swarm the sidewalk because they paid taxes and the church did not. The crowd erupted in chants of, “Whose street? Our street!”

At one point, a male churchgoer attempted to get past the mob, who hauled him away. That’s when punches started being thrown and the confrontation turned from hostile to violent. Police intervened to break up the fight.

Why is the mob beating church members in Troy, NY for trying to enter church and escort black members through the mob?



“No justice, no peace”

“Peaceful protest” pic.twitter.com/qsE1kUvqnR — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) July 3, 2020

It didn't end there. BLM protesters told congregants the church was "going up in flames tonight" and screamed that "Jesus doesn't love you." In one video, a protester who appears to be a witch casts a spell in front of the church.

“There’s devils in there bro” *pointing at GBC ...as he walks past an actual devil worshipper who is presumably casting a spell on the the church. pic.twitter.com/4ht6NAnlny — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) June 30, 2020

Despite the attacks, Grace Baptist Church has shown no sign of caving.

“We will NEVER apologize to the mob!” the church tweeted.

We will NEVER apologize to the mob! pic.twitter.com/Vsa6fABoYc — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) July 6, 2020

Police made no arrests during the incident.