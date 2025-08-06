Here's Why Trump Just Hiked Up Tariffs on This Country

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump increased tariffs on India by 25 percent over its purchases of Russian oil.

This brings the total tariffs he has imposed on India to 50 percent.

This decision was outlined in an order posted on the White House’s website.

“I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” Trump’s order stated. “Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent.”

Earlier this week, Trump threatened to increase tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil. He made this clear in an interview with CNBC.

“We do very very little business with India because their tariffs are so high. So, India has not been a good trading partner because they do a lot of business with us, but we don’t do business with them…We settled on 25 percent but I think I’m going to raise that very substantially,” he added.

“They’re buying Russian oil, they’re fueling the war machine. And, if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy,” Trump said, referring to India.

India is the second-largest importer of Russian energy. China is the first.

In a statement earlier this week, India’s foreign ministry said, “Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

“The targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable,” they added.

